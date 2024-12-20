Sky Germany commentator Sascha Roos has predicted Carlos Sainz may only stay at Williams for a short time, potentially moving to Cadillac in future.

Sainz signed a long-term deal with Williams following his Ferrari departure, penning a multi-year contract with options to extend as the Grove-based team secured his services for the seasons ahead.

Sainz tested for Williams for the first time in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, getting the chance to get to know his new team members ahead of his first season with his new employers.

The consensus has been the Spanish driver enjoyed a strong final year as a Ferrari driver, however, earning two race victories – one of which just one week after having his appendix removed – leaving his stock at a potential career high as he departs the Scuderia.

Sky Germany commentator Roos believes that Ferrari replacement Lewis Hamilton may not match up to Charles Leclerc next season, and foresees a scenario in which Sainz heads to Formula 1 newcomers Cadillac in time.

Sainz himself has spoken enthusiastically about the prospect of joining Williams, but Roos predicts a potential switch elsewhere should not be ruled out.

“It was Sainz’s best season in his career so far, with two race wins. But Leclerc was even more consistent,” Roos explained in a column for Sky Germany.

“It was a good pairing at Ferrari with Sainz and Leclerc. I think Ferrari will regret the change to Hamilton.

How is Carlos Sainz’s future secured at Williams?

“It simply harmonised well with Sainz and Leclerc. Sainz is not much worse than Hamilton, if at all.

“Hamilton will need some time to get used to the car. And then the train may have already left the station as far as the team championship is concerned.

“I would be very surprised if Hamilton has Leclerc clearly under control over the course of the season. And Sainz is the best possible choice for Williams.

“But I can imagine that he won’t stay at Williams for long and might go to Cadillac. And you don’t know what else is going to happen at Red Bull.”

Sainz has spoken himself about how committed he is to the Williams project, however, explaining that, while admitting he will miss the short-term thrill of chasing podiums next season, he is ready for the prospect of pushing the team forward.

“What I can tell you is that I’m as determined as ever to help this team to be back where it belongs,” he told media including PlanetF1.com in Abu Dhabi.

“I personally feel like I belong to fighting for wins, podiums and top fives in Formula 1. I think I’ve proven it this last four years as a driver, I think I belong to that.

“But Williams cannot forget that Williams also belongs to fighting for this, top five and podium places, and together with the determination and the strength that I think we’re going to show together, the target is to get Williams and myself fighting for those positions in the near future.

“How long that’s going to take? I cannot tell you, but as I said before, I don’t think you guys understand and expect how motivated and how much I’m actually looking forward to that challenge.

“I know that’s one of my qualities, to help the team to perform better and to know which directions to follow, and that actually motivates me having a full team behind Alex [Albon] and me pushing all in the same direction, to make a historic team like Williams competitive again.

“It’s a challenge that’s tough to explain, but some people don’t understand how much I’m actually looking forward to it.”

