Carlos Sainz angrily calls for Lance Stroll penalty after being sent into practice spin

Carlos Sainz fumed at Lance Stroll during FP3 in Mexico City, blaming the Aston Martin driver for sending him into a spin while on a hot lap.

Sainz quickly closed up to the back of Stroll heading into the fast right-left flick of Turns 10 and 11 late on in FP3, with the Ferrari driver having a full 360° spin as he took avoiding action.

The FIA confirmed they noted the incident for impeding, which took place just moments after Sainz’s Ferrari team-mate, Charles Leclerc, took umbrage at Kevin Magnussen being in his way at exactly the same section of the circuit.

“This guy, honestly, this guy. If that’s not a penalty? He cannot do that in practice,” Sainz said over team radio, after driving alongside Stroll down towards Turn 12 and raising his hands out of his car in frustration – but the FIA soon confirmed that no investigation would take place for that moment.

In an almost identical moment, Leclerc closed right up to the back of Magnussen at Turn 10, with the Ferrari driver on a flying lap and the Haas on a cool lap, but Leclerc was able to back out before a spin.

Instead, Magnussen darted to the right late, and Leclerc made his feelings known by slowing down and following him to the right, keeping him off the track and raising his hand out of his Ferrari in the process.

“I didn’t know he was coming,” Magnussen said in defence, before race engineer Mark Slade quickly retorted to his driver: “Well, I did warn you about it and then you asked me about those extra laps, so I can’t do it all at once.”

