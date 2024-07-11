Carlos Sainz says Red Bull and Mercedes’ apparent return to F1’s silly season hasn’t made his 2025 decision more difficult as it was “always complicated”.

Sainz has become the cork in the driver market bottle with the Spaniard holding up the lower half of the grid as he takes his time deciding between what was said to be Alpine, Williams and Sauber/Audi.

Are Red Bull and Mercedes back on Carlos Sainz’s list?

But as the season has played, it would appear Sainz was right not to rush his decision with Red Bull potentially back on the market and Mercedes also undecided.

Although Red Bull signed Sergio Perez to a new two-year extension back in May, taking themselves off the market, the Mexican driver’s poor run of form has led to speculation he could be dropped this season already to make way for Daniel Ricciardo.

However, the Honey Badger is also not firing week in and week out, which means even if he does step up, his return to the senior team could be short-lived.

As for Mercedes, six months after being informed of Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, they still haven’t decided who will replace him next season.

Team principal Toto Wolff recently revealed “safe bet” Sainz remains an option, but the caveat being he’ll have to wait until they’re ready to make the call.

“I don’t want to make a decision quickly. But yes, he is,” Wolff told Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo. “If we have more time to decide, Carlos is definitely still a chance, but Carlos needs to make a decision on what he does with the other teams.”

But like Mercedes, he’s also in no rush.

Asked whether his decision had begun more complicated with Red Bull and Mercedes seemingly back in the mix, he told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “It’s always been complicated, it’s never been easy. Or it’s never been as simple as you guys put it on the media.

“That’s why I’ve never taken a decision because it’s never been easy and straightforward and clear cut to take a decision.

“So, I’m always going to wait if it’s not easy.”

Adding to the complication is 2026 with its all-new cars and engines.

Although a team could be flying at the moment, Sainz revealed he has also to weigh up how they may perform come 2026. And that’s guesswork mixed with luck.

“There’s a bit of guessing, a bit of luck, a bit of trying to educate yourself on what’s happened around in Formula One,” he said.

“What I think thought about is don’t judge the move in the short-term or in the next few races or in the next year, and I think you always need to see and criticise or analyse a driver’s move with perspective in time.

“Was this the right move for Carlos in five years time or not?

“That’s why I think we’re going to take every time possible that I can do to take such an important decision because it involves the outcome of the next few years of my life.

“I think it’s valid for me to give myself the time.”

