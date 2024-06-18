Carlos Sainz has revealed he has received contract offers from every team yet to fully confirm their driver line-ups for 2025.

Sainz is the hottest property on the F1 driver market for 2025, following Ferrari’s decision to part ways with the Spaniard in favour of signing Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz: I’ll make decision on my F1 future very soon

Additional reporting by Pablo Hidalgo.

As a free agent on the market and with plenty of teams yet to finalise their driver line-ups, a few doors have now closed on the Spaniard.

A chance at joining Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen ended when the Milton Keynes-based squad opted for renewing Sergio Perez’s contract, while talks with Mercedes came to a grinding halt as the Brackley-based squad aims to hold out until later in the season before making a decision on who to place alongside George Russell.

Aston Martin is sticking with Fernando Alonso and, while not yet confirmed, Lance Stroll is a near-certainty to continue in the other car, while McLaren’s driver line-up is secure with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.

RB is also not a likely destination, with Liam Lawson waiting in the wings if Red Bull opts against continuing with Daniel Ricciardo alongside the already-confirmed Yuki Tsunoda.

But Alpine, Williams, Haas, and Sauber/Audi all have vacant seats and Sainz would be a major signing for any of these outfits. Audi has made their interest in Sainz very clear and has kept the door open for the Spaniard to join alongside Nico Hulkenberg.

Speaking on Spanish TV show El Hormiguero, Sainz revealed the latest on his contract negotiations with the teams.

“I don’t [know where I will be] yet,” he said.

“I have options on the table ready to make a decision. I’m going to make the decision very soon because I want to get it out of the way and focus on the rest of the year with Ferrari. There will be time to think about next year. This year I have a car that still allows me to make podiums and win races. I want to focus on that.”

While Sainz is eager to make a decision soon and firm up his future, he revealed that there have been contract offers from every team with a free cockpit.

“There is not one option, there are several options,” he said.

“All the teams that don’t have their drivers signed for next year have offered me a contract. If I want to I could sign with anyone tomorrow, but I’m going to take it a bit slow. I will decide soon and any of those teams is an option for me”.

Carlos Sainz prepares for life after Ferrari

With Sainz left without a seat at Ferrari, the Spaniard’s time at Maranello is coming to an end after this season. Having been the only non-Red Bull F1 race winner in 2023, and following it up with victory in Australia this year, Sainz’s performance level has been exceptional – but was left as a third wheel as Fred Vasseur couldn’t resist the allure of signing Lewis Hamilton alongside Charles Leclerc.

Having had to take the difficult news that there was no longer any room at the inn for him, Sainz said he had to come to terms with it as quickly as possible.

“Obviously I didn’t take it well. Nobody likes to be dumped,” he said.

“They left me in February and it was bad for me. I had a very good year at Ferrari. I started the year very well, winning.

“But there is a seven-time world champion, Lewis Hamilton, who wanted to come to Ferrari and they made room for him. You can’t do [anything] against that either. I take it philosophically and try to accept it in the best possible way and I also see it as an opportunity for the future. I want to keep winning races and be a world champion.

Racing alongside Leclerc for the remainder of this season as the Monegasque continues with the Scuderia, Sainz said his relationship with Leclerc remains as amicable as always and that no tensions have set in as a result of Ferrari’s decision.

“[The treatment has been the same],” he said.

“In that sense, I can’t complain about Ferrari’s treatment. There are always moments of tension and there are moments when you think that at some point they can give you another hand, just like Charles or at Ferrari they will think I could have behaved better.

“You move on and this is racing. My teammate and I are friends off the track and we have a very good relationship. We make a very good team. If there is one thing that worked and works at Ferrari it was the two drivers. We win races, we do podiums and we work as a team”.

