Carlos Sainz excluded from Ferrari meetings ahead of upcoming exit

Carlos Sainz Jr. has admitted that he’s been sitting out “simulator sessions” and “meetings” regarding Ferrari’s 2025 machine as his team transitions to developing a car he won’t drive.

With Carlos Sainz being replaced by Lewis Hamilton for 2025, the Spanish driver says he understands why Ferrari would exclude him from conversations regarding future technology — and that they wouldn’t be very “clever” if they spilled any details.

Carlos Sainz: “That’s how it should be”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Speaking to media ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz laughed as he fielded a question about his involvement in Ferrari’s 2025 dvelopment.

“It is obvious now that they are not going to put me in the meetings of next year’s car,” he said. “If they do, they’re probably not being very clever, because they know I’m going to be somewhere else.

“I’m not attending the simulator sessions of the development of next year’s car, and I’m not attending meetings of next year’s car.”

However, that doesn’t mean Sainz is completely checked out.

“I am attending every session of a simulator of this year’s car and this years circuits, and I’m attending every meeting of this year’s car and potential benefits or developments that might come to this year’s car.

“I’m happy like that because that’s how I think it should be.”

More on Carlos Sainz’s F1 future

👉 Williams prepare for Carlos Sainz rejection with surprise ‘Plan B’ driver option – report

👉 Alpine rock Williams with ‘very attractive’ release clause offer to Carlos Sainz – report

As the 2024 season nears its halfway point, many teams are starting to turn their attention to the future. Yes, there’s still plenty of time to evolve this year, but there’s also a lot of value in preparing for 2025.

With Ferrari opting for a lineup of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton in 2025, that has left Carlos Sainz Jr. somewhat in the lurch. The Spanish driver was expected to announce his plans at last weekend’s Spanish Grand Prix, but that announcement has been delayed.

As the delays continue, though, more and more open seats have begun to fill.

There’s still plenty for Sainz to play for heading into the Austrian Grand Prix.

Read next: Revealed: The seven drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season