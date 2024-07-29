Carlos Sainz explains key reasons behind HUGE multi-year Williams deal

The writing has been on the wall for some time, but today, it’s confirmed: Carlos Sainz Jr. will join Williams for the 2025 and 2026 Formula 1 seasons — with an option to continue beyond that point.

It’s a huge announcement for both Williams and Sainz, the latter of whom learned at the start of the season that he was set to be replaced by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari in 2025. But what makes Williams such a great choice for Sainz? He’s got a few important reasons.

Carlos Sainz: Proud to join “a historic and successful team”

While Sainz has been rumored to join the Williams team for some time, the exact nature of his contract was the subject of much debate. Would he opt for a one-year contract in hopes of pursuing a seemingly better option for 2026? Or would he stick it out with the team?

Today, it has been confirmed that Sainz will take on the latter, dedicating himself to the growth and development of a once-historic team that has lost its way in recent years.

“I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards,” Sainz stated.

“It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision.”

But why? Why opt for a Williams as opposed to, say, an Audi or an Alpine?

Well, Sainz addresses that, too, and it has a lot to do with the robust legacy of the team and his belief in its potential for the future.

“I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport,” Sainz elaborated.

“The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity.

“I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team.”

That’s a highly ambitious ask. Once a World Championship winning powerhouse, the Williams F1 team has lost its way in the past six years. Rather than fighting for wins, it has been left fighting for scraps in the form of a few Championship points.

The introduction of James Vowles as team principal has signalled a change in direction for the team, and one that seems to be signalling growth and evolution toward a more competitive team. Being an integral part of the team’s development may be deeply satisfying for Sainz.



“I want to thank James Vowles and the entire Board of Williams for their trust and determination,” Sainz said.

“Their solid leadership and convictions have played an important role in my decision-making.

“I truly believe that the core of every successful team lies amongst their people and their culture.

“Williams is synonymous with heritage and pure racing, the foundations of the project that lies ahead of us are very strong and I am really looking forward to being part of it starting next year.”

Sainz’s current Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc took to social media to react to the Williams news, wishing him the best for that chapter to come, though the current one is not yet finished.

“Wishing you the best for your new adventure next year Chilli,” Leclerc wrote, ‘Chilli’ being Sainz’s nickname.

“Still got half a season together to have some more special moments as teammates.”

