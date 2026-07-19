Carlos Sainz had damned Formula 1’s new engine regulations as being “not good enough” for the sport, and he fears next year’s changes won’t make much of a difference.

Formula 1 completely changed the sport’s regulations for 2026, not only introducing new cars with active aerodynamics but also new engines powered by a 50/50 split between combustion and electrical power. And it’s the latter that has the drivers up in arms.

Carlos Sainz questions Formula 1’s planned 2026 engine changes

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10 races into a season in which they have repeatedly complained about super clipping and battery harvesting, the drivers arrived at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

A track known for the Kemmel Straight, Raidillon, Eau Rouge, and Pouhon, Spa is a circuit comprising of long straights and a notable lack of heavy braking zones.

It left the drivers wanting more in qualifying where they were losing around 50km/h at the end of Blanchimont, and were around 40km/h down through Pouhon compared to last year’s qualifying.

And it wasn’t much better in the Grand Prix.

Sainz finished the race in 16th place, making up just three positions in the 44-lap Grand Prix.

“In the race, obviously you are more grip limited, so you fight the car a bit more through there,” Sainz told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media when asked about complaints that Pouhon was no longer a corner.

“But yeah, I think we all missed the qualifying of last year, especially at a track like this or Silverstone.

“I cannot say much more worth commenting much more about it.

“I think everyone knows this is not good enough for Formula One and needs to be changed.

“It’s going to be changed, it’s going to be evolved.

“But yeah, it’s clear that none of us are enjoying the cars as much as last years to drive.”

Asked if the high-speed iconic Spa circuit had highlighted the worst of the battery harvesting and super clipping that the drivers had to endure, Sainz warned there is worse to come.

“Probably,” he said, before adding: “Well, Monza, there’s no high speed where you play with the throttle and the brakes a bit, so we will just super clip and cut the energy a lot in the straights.

“But the corners should be not that different [to Spa].

“And then, yeah, this and Silverstone are probably the worst in terms of missing and high-speed performance.”

Sainz was quizzed by PlanetF1.com on whether he was confident that next year’s engine tweak, which would favour combustion power over electrical power in a 58/42, would make a notable difference.

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He replied: “Probably not, but that’s why they are already planning a change because they know this is not the best.

“So even though they will try and improve it, and it will improve, I think everyone knows enough of too much electric and just go back to what was always working.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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