Williams are reportedly on the hunt for a new apparel partner for the F1 2026 season ahead of the conclusion of their deal with Puma.

Williams reached a multi-year agreement with sportwear giants Puma in 2023, with the deal coming into effect at the start of the 2024 season.

Williams looking to replace Puma for F1 2026 season?

With the two-year deal set to reach a natural conclusion at the end of the F1 2025 campaign, it has emerged that the team are looking for new options for next season.

A report by the respected business publication SportBusiness has claimed that Williams are ‘in the market’ for a new brand to take Puma’s place for F1 2026.

Williams have enjoyed something of a commercial resurgence over recent years, with the team landing their first title sponsor in five years – in the shape of Atlassian, the Australian software company – for the F1 2025 campaign.

The deal with Atlassian, described as the biggest in the team’s 48-year history, coincided with the arrival of Carlos Sainz, the four-time race winner and one of the most recognisable names on the current grid, from Ferrari.

The F1 apparel market has become increasingly lucrative and competitive over recent years as major brands seek to capitalise on the sport’s soaring popularity in the Liberty Media era.

It emerged earlier this year that Puma has seen an eightfold increase in sales of its Ferrari-branded range since Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time World Champion, joined the team from Mercedes at the start of the F1 2025 season.

Meanwhile, Mercedes swapped Puma for Adidas ahead of this season, marking the latter’s first step in F1 after achieving global recognition in a variety of other sports.

It has since emerged that Audi F1, who will rebrand the existing Sauber team next year, are also set to strike a deal with Adidas for their first season in F1 2026.

In April, it was reported that McLaren are poised to link up with Puma for the F1 2026 season having opted to end their deal with current suppliers Castore one year early.

Castore became McLaren’s kit suppliers ahead of the 2022 season in a five-year deal worth a reported £30million ($39m/€35m at current exchange rates) per year.

However, McLaren are poised to become the third team on the F1 2026 grid to strike a deal with Puma, along with Ferrari and Aston Martin, who entered a long-term partnership with the German brand at the start of this season.

Castore are expected to switch to Haas, with the Manchester-based brand also having deals in place with Red Bull Racing and Alpine.

