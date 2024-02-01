Carlos Sainz has hinted his F1 career is not done just yet after he reacted to his departure from Ferrari being made public.

In their 24-word statement announcing Lewis Hamilton’s’ 2025 arrival, Ferrari failed to mention the incumbent Sainz despite the Spaniard having raced with the team since 2021.

The first public statement then was made by Sainz who said he would continue to give his “absolute best” for the team in his last year with them.

Carlos Sainz speaks after shock Ferrari departure

With Charles Leclerc signing a new deal last week, an incoming Hamilton was only ever likely to be replacing Sainz but even after Ferrari had confirmed the Briton’s arrival, they did not say what would become of Sainz.

That, the Spaniard confirmed, will be announced in due course.

“Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024,” Sainz posted on social media.

“We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi all around the world.

“News about my future will be announced in due course.”

Sainz’s obvious destination would be a move to the Sauber organisation with Audi set to take over from 2026. Sainz’s father races for the German constructor and admitted he had spoken to his son about a possible move.

“Audi, I think, is a guarantee,” Carlos Sainz Snr said last month.

“I know very well how seriously they take every project and I know very well what the German mentality in the world of motoring entails, with its advantages and certain disadvantages.

“For [a] Volkswagen Group [brand] like Audi, you have to respect them. We all know that F1 is a bit of a special world, but I have a lot of respect for Audi.

“I think it will only be a matter of time [before they succeed in F1]. I don’t have a crystal ball, but if Audi has all my respect and I think they are also putting all the ingredients in place for it to be a good project.

“As you would expect at Carlos’ place, with me being part of the Audi family, it’s logical that we talk and exchange views on what the Audi team can be in the future.”

