Carlos Sainz says he’s not convinced that F1 will finish the season in the Middle East, although says he has faith in the decision-making of Formula One Management.

As it stands, the F1 season is scheduled to finish with a double-header in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, but the races face uncertainty due to the turmoil that has enveloped the region all year.

Carlos Sainz casts doubt on F1’s Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix

F1 has yet to return to the Middle East since the outbreak of political unrest in the region in the immediate aftermath of pre-season testing, with the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix cancelled outright, before the Bahrain Grand Prix was held just a few weeks ago – albeit in Malaysia.

The two final races of the year are scheduled to be held at Qatar’s Losail International Circuit and Abu Dhabi’s Yas Marina, and the messaging from Formula One Management, which dictates the calendar, and the FIA, as the governing body, is that the calendar will be completed as scheduled.

However, in the background, measures for a contingency have been taken, with Italy’s Imola circuit being prepared as a fill-in, with FOM offering financial guarantees to the venue to ensure it doesn’t end up out of pocket if the preparations ultimately end up being in vain.

Earlier this week, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem told select media, including PlanetF1.com, that, “We will never take our staff or drivers or any officials to a place where we feel it is risky. No way.”

Asked if this means he believes that Qatar and Abu Dhabi are “fine” at the moment, he continued: “Yeah, fine.

“One thing I would say: I have my children there. I’m here, but they are there. You think I would leave them there, and I am here now with you [if it was not safe]?

“Also, you have to be sensible in this and say, are we going to have an issue? One thing: what you read in the media is actually different from what we have there. We read, and we see the TV [and think], God, where is it? We don’t have that really. Otherwise, why would I stay there? Why would I leave my family?

“But does this mean that there is nothing going to happen? I cannot predict this. I can only tell you today that there is nothing, and the two races are going to happen.”

This week, tensions have resurfaced in the Middle East, with reports that US embassy officials in Saudi Arabia, as well as the F1 host countries of Qatar and the UAE, have been ordered by US authorities to return home ahead of the country’s mid-term elections.

The New York Times has reported that US and Israeli forces have drawn up plans for a short but intense military operation targeting Iran’s energy infrastructure, nuclear facilities, and missile and drone stockpiles.

A large US military force, including three aircraft carriers, is expected to be in place by early November, the report said.

Some officials believe the threat of fresh attacks could also be used to put pressure on Tehran during negotiations over its nuclear programme and control of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route for global oil supplies.

Amidst such uncertainty and the possibility of the resumption of hostilities against Iran by the US and Israel, Carlos Sainz said he remains unconvinced the situation will remain in the uneasy stalemate of recent months.

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“I think they seem very convinced that it’s gonna go ahead,” he said of the prospect of racing in the Middle East.

“I think, on my personal side and not speaking as GPDA [Grand Prix Drivers’ Association], it’s very difficult to be convinced right now because there are still plenty of things happening in the Middle East, and also there is obviously an election that is going to happen in the U.S., and things that are going to happen on the political side of the world that could affect the next month and a half, very suddenly.

“So I think it’s relatively premature to be so convinced, but, as it stands, we would go to Qatar and Abu Dhabi, and if the FIA and Formula 1 decide that they’re still safe and a good scenario, I think we, as drivers, have to go with whatever they say.”

High-profile events such as the World Rally Championship round in Saudi Arabia, the Qatar round of the World Endurance Championship, tennis’ Six Kings Slam, and the World Triathlon Championships have been cancelled or disrupted during this year, and F1 would be an outlier in succeeding in holding events of such status in the region should the two final races go ahead.

“It’s not like we can… we don’t have as much political information, as much inside information as they have, for sure,” Sainz said of the situation.

“So we need to follow their lead and trust in their decision-making, but only as it stands.

“I think the world can change a lot in the next month and a half, and we need to stay diligent and reactive to whatever happens, and not just go because we want to go right now.”

With Sainz having voiced his opinion as an individual, rather than through his position on the GPDA, the Spaniard was asked to slip on that hat to voice the position of the drivers.

“The GPDA, as united as we are, doesn’t have half of the information that Formula 1 and the FIA have, with all the political battles that are happening in the world,” he said.

“So I think GPDA can help a lot to understand the sport or make the FIA and F1 understand the sport [in terms of] what makes racing better. What makes a racetrack better? What needs to be changed in order to get more safety?

“But, about political matters, realistically, none of us have the information and the contacts that F1 and FIA have, similar to you guys [the media], you need to trust in a way that the decision and F1 and the FIA take about that matter.

“But, as I said before, we need to stay reactive and see how situations change. So yeah, I think they will do that, and they will take the right decision when it comes.”

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