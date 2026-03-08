Carlos Sainz has branded Formula 1’s new Straight Line Mode nothing more than a ‘plaster’ masking the energy deployment issues caused by the sport’s new power units.

Formula 1 had its first competitive experience of the all-new era as the season got underway with the Australian Grand Prix, which was won by George Russell, with Williams finishing outside the points.

Carlos Sainz calls Straight Line Mode a ‘dangerous’ fix for F1 engine issues

Alex Albon brought his FW48 home in 12th place, while Sainz was 15th after a front wing change cost him 20-odd seconds.

That, though, was not the Spaniard’s biggest gripe.

Sainz lined up 21st on the grid after missing qualifying due to an Energy Recovery System issue, and had a good view of the action ahead of him as the field raced bunched up for position at Turn 1.

The drivers used Straight Line Mode [SLM] for the first time in a grand prix situation, and while everyone came through the opening lap unscathed, Sainz felt it was dangerous as the drivers activated their moveable wings to create extra top speed.

It’s extra speed they need only because the new engines, with their 50/50 combustion and electrical power split, run out of energy down the straights.

“The biggest worry for me about the racing is Lap 1. It felt like it was really sketchy with SLM on everyone on the back straight,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in Melbourne.

“It felt really dangerous, very difficult to control the car in slipstream and SLM.

“And then when racing someone else, the same. If it’s straight line, is not bad, because it’s like the DRS last year.

“But when there’s a bit of cornering and both cars are using SLM, it becomes like there’s cornering in Turn 7, 8 on that back straight, it feels sketchy also.

“I think the SLM is the plaster on top of the engine to protect the deployment issues we have.

“But for sure, lap one and overtaking doesn’t seem to be very safe at the minute with the SLM.”

Following Friday evening’s drivers’ briefing, the FIA announced on Saturday, ahead of FP3, that a fourth Straight Mode zone on Albert Park Circuit – from Turn 6 to 9 – would be removed due to safety concerns.

However, feedback from teams saw it reinstated a short while later.

The underlying issue centred on the change in balance as cars enter Straight Mode.

Asked if the FIA’s initial call to remove it from sections like the fast curved run around the back of Albert Park Lake was the right idea, Sainz reiterated that the SLM is the “plaster on top of the issue of the engine”.

He continued: “And then when you come to circuits like this that are energy starved, you end up having to use SLM in places where we shouldn’t to protect the deployment.

“So in the end, you end up having a dangerous situation like we have in Lap 1 and racing in general.

“The issue is not the SLM. The SLM we needed if not, we would be… you guys saw we were doing lift and coast like crazy yesterday in quali, all teams. If you now remove SLM, we cannot even race with the deployment we have.

“So we kind of need SLM, but it’s a plaster to a solution to the engine formula that for me just doesn’t seem to work very well right now.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

