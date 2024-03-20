Luis Pérez-Sala has backed both of his fellow Spaniards Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz to be good enough for a Red Bull seat.

Red Bull currently have at least one vacancy next season with Sergio Perez’s deal set to expire and there has been a lot of talk about who could be partnering Max Verstapen.

While Perez has so far done exactly what Red Bull would have wanted, he himself has admitted that staying may not be his choice and as such, plenty of names have been thrown into the ring.

Daniel Ricciardo’s stumbling start to 2024 has seen him drop down the pecking order but Pérez-Sala has backed either Sainz or Alonso to get the coveted seat.

“He is a great driver and I think he could fight Max face to face,” the Spaniard told AS of Sainz.

“He would have a formidable car and has plenty of qualities to be there. I think it would be a very nice challenge for him.

“I think that right now, of the drivers who will be free, he is the best possible option for any team that wants to fight for the World Championship. For Mercedes it would be a good bet and quite possibly for Red Bull as well.”

The name of Alonso was also raised and the 64-year-old said the sport is in for a “very entertaining few months.”

“Of course, Fernando can be of interest to the big teams because we already know the type of driver he is. Both he and Carlos can go to Red Bull,” he said.

“The market is going to move quite a bit and until Monza, at the end of August, which is when they are usually sorted and all the seats are going to be part of an interesting game of chess.

“I was excited about [Alonso’s] qualifying in Bahrain, but in the race I was left cold because he couldn’t follow the cars in front. He already knew it and made it clear before leaving [the circuit], but Aston Martin is a good team and its development possibilities are important.

“Aston Martin is not the third best car right now, but that is where the driver’s merit lies. It was another great performance from Alonso, because his car is fifth on the grid. Carlos’s absence has also benefited him.

“I hope they get the evolution right at Aston Martin because now everyone is very even and whoever takes a more accurate step than the others will have a lot of ground gained.”

