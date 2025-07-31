Carlos Sainz finds clear reason behind major Ferrari contract announcement

Williams driver Carlos Sainz believes Ferrari have moved to extend Fred Vasseur’s contract in order to “cancel the noise” surrounding the under-pressure team principal.

Ferrari announced on Thursday morning that Vasseur has signed a multi-year contract extension to remain in charge of the team for F1 2026 and beyond, ending weeks of speculation surrounding the Frenchman’s future.

Rumours at last month’s Canadian Grand Prix claimed that Vasseur was fighting for his future in light of Ferrari’s disappointing start to the F1 2025 season.

PlanetF1.com understands that Ferrari made an approach to Christian Horner, the recently departed Red Bull team principal, with a view to replacing Vasseur.

Antonello Coletta, the head of Ferrari’s successful World Endurance Championship operation, was also mentioned as a potential successor.

Sainz spent two seasons racing under Vasseur across 2023/24, claiming three of his four career victories before being replaced by seven-time World Champion for F1 2025.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Thursday ahead of this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Sainz admitted that he was not aware that Vasseur’s original contract was due to expire at the end of this year.

And he reckons Ferrari has acted quickly to resolve Vasseur’s future to stamp out rumours over a change for next season.

Sainz said: “I didn’t even know he needed a renewal or anything.

“I think, from the outside, it just looks like they want to cancel the noise.

“Like always in Ferrari, there’s so much noise and you almost need to announce that you’re extending or staying for people not to create a rumour.

“It’s always been the case like that over there. But I’m happy for Fred because I’m sure he will keep doing a good job.”

Vasseur has made an impressive impact at Ferrari since replacing Mattia Binotto in December 2022, leading the team to within 14 points of the Constructors’ title last season.

In a statement released by Ferrari, Vasseur described his new deal as a “challenge” to keep improving as the team bids to end its almost 20-year wait for a World Championship.

He said: “I’m grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me.

“This renewal is not just a confirmation – it’s a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver.

“Over the past 30 months, we’ve laid strong foundations and now we must build on them with consistency and determination.

“We know what’s expected, and we’re all fully committed to meeting those expectations and taking the next step forward together.”

Benedetto Vigna, the Ferrari chief executive, added: “Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved.

“It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership – a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations and clear responsibility.

“We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”

