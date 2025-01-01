Carlos Sainz has thanked Ferrari fans for their “incredible support” as he bids farewell to the Scuderia, heading to Williams.

His move away from Ferrari becomes official as of New Year’s Day, with Lewis Hamilton moving across from Mercedes to Maranello in his stead – a move that has been known about since last February, but only becomes contractual as of the start of 2025.

Sainz was able to undertake a run at Ferrari’s in-house test track, Fiorano, in December alongside his father, Carlos Sainz Sr, in a farewell run arranged in his honour.

The 30-year-old earned his first four career victories in Ferrari red, and heads to Williams on a multi-year deal with the aim of bringing a former dominant force in Formula 1 back towards the front of the field.

He was pragmatic when reflecting upon his time with the Scuderia, however, saying he will look back with fondness at the end of his career, given his aim in the here and now is firmly on victories.

“The heritage of Ferrari, the history books and everything, I think this is something that I’ll look at more when I retire,” Sainz said, via Ferrari’s official social media channels.

“When I’m in my sofa, being an older version of myself, thinking ‘look, that was cool, I was one of those and I’m part of that’ – and I think that will happen later in my career.

“Now, I’m just so focussed on winning and the day-to-day travelling and everything, that you don’t have time to think about these things.”

Sainz was also given a selection of messages from official Ferrari supporters’ groups to wish him all the best in his future career, all of which effusive in their praise for how he has taken in his time with the Scuderia.

Responding in fluent Italian to their correspondence, Sainz took the time to thank those for their messages of support, and gave his own Ferrari farewell.

“Hello everyone, I’m reading all the letters from the Scuderia Ferrari fans clubs that I’ve received. I’ve read every single one of them and I just wanted to say thank you so much for the words you’ve used,” he said.

“It’s an honour for me to see how much affection you have for me, how you’ve supported me all these years.

“It makes me even happier to see from what you’ve written that you’ll continue to cheer for me a little bit even after I leave Scuderia Ferrari.

“For that, I’m sending you all a big hug and thank you again to everyone for the incredible support you’ve given me. Ciao.”

