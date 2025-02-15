Carlos Sainz has said his “inside info” from his career to date has been taken on by Williams, and is hopeful his feedback “could have an impact soon.”

Sainz made the move to the Grove-based team from Ferrari ahead of the 2025 campaign, and has collaborated with Alex Albon to offer the best feedback possible for their latet challenger, the FW47.

While much of the work on the 2025 car will have taken place before his arrival, Sainz has taken part in multiple meetings to offer feedback and insights into what can improve in the short term.

He has spoken before about his move to Williams being aimed more at long-term success, with a huge regulation reset taking place in the 2026 season, and the 30-year-old has been able to offer his insight on what he can try to improve with his new employers so far.

“Well, obviously, I have a lot of things that I can talk about from my past, previous life,” Sainz told media including PlanetF1.com when asked where his input has been felt the most at Williams so far.

“What’s been very important to me, and what I like from this team, is that they’re extremely excited to hear me, to listen and they’re asking a lot of questions.

“In every meeting that I’m in, everyone is feeling free also to ask these questions, and these meetings are going on for long periods of time, and in all the meetings, we are exceeding the planned time of one hour that that meeting should take.

“So I see motivation, I see will, I see excitement, I see people that are just willing to make that process as quick as possible and see what we can get from my inside info, to make this thing competitive.

“And I can, without going into the detail of technically what I can bring, because it’s too much of a technical question, I feel everything that I’ve said, it’s been applied also, and I think it could have an impact soon.

“Also very important, I think Alex [Albon] is being extremely open with me about the secrets of the 2024 car, the 2023 [car] where we were coming from, and this is helping to put both feedbacks together and try to find the right direction to follow.”

