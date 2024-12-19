Carlos Sainz Ferrari return theory gathers more support with ‘rough hand’ dealt

Both David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan believe Carlos Sainz could one day return to Ferrari having just left Maranello.

Ferrari commemorated Sainz’s departure by allowing both him and his dad to drive cars around the team’s home test track but Coulthard and Jordan believe that may not be the last we see of Sainz in red.

Carlos Sainz tipped for future Ferrari return

With the opportunity to sign Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari made the difficult choice to part ways with Sainz but both parties appeared to be on amicable terms come the day of his departure.

Sainz heads off to Williams, a move Coutlahrd described as a “stop gap”, but the former Red Bull driver believes the Spaniard will one day be back at Maranello.

“It feels like maybe a stop gap scenario for Carlos,” Coulthard said on the duo’s Formula for Success podcast. “I don’t want to take anything away from Williams, because I think the rebuilding and restructuring has been very impressive, but I just wonder if they will deliver him a car like the Ferrari.”

At that point, Jordan interjected and asked if Coutlahrd believed Sainz could go back to Ferrari to which the Scot said yes.

“So can I, they absolutely adore him,” Jordan replied. “And I think he left under such great terms.

“To be second on the podium [in Abu Dhabi] and to be there. Ferrari needed to really perform, to give a fight to McLaren up to the last lap. If anything happened to Lando [Norris] Ferrari were World Champions.

“There are certain parts that you could look back and say Carlos was dealt a rough hand. However, we both talked about [Charles] Leclerc, and we know how quick he is. But for sure, in my opinion, I think Carlos had the match of him.”

Sainz and his father raced around Fiorano in a departing gift to the pair from the Italian team.

Sainz Sr said: “I want to thank you all. You cannot imagine. You have made a grandfather a very happy man today.”

Referencing his father’s victory at the historic Dakar Rally earlier this year, Sainz Jr added in Italian: “This year, a 62-year-old grandfather tries a Ferrari and wins the Dakar. Thanks to you all and see you next year on track!”

