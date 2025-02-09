Carlos Sainz has opened up about the challenges of losing his Ferrari seat to Lewis Hamilton — a driver who Bernie Ecclestone believes is on the brink of retirement.

We’ve got all this and more in our F1 news round-up for Sunday, February 9.

F1 news: Carlos Sainz admits Ferrari sacking was tough

Carlos Sainz says that he knew Charles Leclerc would never be the driver to be replaced by Ferrari when the prospect of Lewis Hamilton became realistic. The Spaniard had been eyeing up a contract renewal at Ferrari as he headed into the F1 2024 season, only for the Scuderia to sign Lewis Hamilton to take his seat instead.

F1 news: Bernie Ecclestone is confident Lewis Hamilton’s days are numbered

Lewis Hamilton “won’t last” even two years at Ferrari following his switch from Mercedes, believes former F1 ringmaster Bernie Ecclestone.

After 12 seasons with Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton has embraced a new challenge by moving to Ferrari at the age of 40 as he pursues a record-breaking eighth Drivers’ World Championship.

F1 news: Team RB turn to Red Bull for design inspiration

Racing Bulls 2025 car, the VCARB02, has drawn inspiration from Red Bull’s RB20 with a report in Italy claiming the new car has been homologated to accommodate the RB20’s ‘front suspension and shark-mouth sidepods’.

Showing sporadic form last season, Red Bull’s junior team made the call to update the rear of the car for the final three races, taking on components from Red Bull’s RB20.

F1 news: Team radio on the line in FIA cursing saga

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has not ruled out a possible “shutdown” of team radio communications, in the cases of Formula 1 drivers swearing.

The FIA has introduced an update to the International Sporting Code ahead of the 2025 season that could see drivers across its series given hefty fines for misconduct, up to potential suspensions and points deductions for repeat offences.

