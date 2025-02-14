Putting the first two laps on Williams’ FW47 at Silverstone, Carlos Sainz’s initial feedback was encouraging as he reported that “everything went fine” on his brief run.

Williams unveiled the FW47 at Silverstone on Friday morning, the team presenting the car that was sporting a one-off camo livery.

Carlos Sainz: ‘Always a bit tricky…’

After a cheeky interview with Sainz and his new team-mate Alex Albon in which we learnt more than we needed to know about their sleepwear, or lack thereof, Sainz was the first of the two to drive the FW47.

Doing so as the grey skies began to spit a few drops, Sainz covered two laps of the short lay-out of the Silverstone circuit.

“All good so far, all good,” he relayed back to the pit wall. “All good, just really cold in here. All good.”

F1 2025: Your guide to the new season

👉 Five under-the-radar stories to look out for in F1 2025

👉 The ultimate F1 2025 guide: Everything you need to know about the 2025 season

Back in the garage after two short laps, Sainz shared his initial reaction to his first-ever Williams F1 driver with team ambassador Jenson Button.

“Everything went fine, which is good news, an install lap of a newly-born car is always a bit tricky,” he said.

“First, I need to give the feedback. There are two or three things that I felt that could be improved from my feeling inside the cockpit, so that’s something to talk about. Then we will get the car ready to run on slicks and start pushing little by little.”

FW47 in action for the first time 💙💨 pic.twitter.com/Ynj3KgovN4 — Atlassian Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 14, 2025

Prior to Sainz’s first run, Button had explained during the online presentation of the FW47 that Sainz won’t be pushing during his opening run as it is more to check that everything is okay with the car.

“It won’t look slow to us,” he said. “These cars are phenomenal, but the first two laps is installation, he’ll come in and check the car over, and then he’ll start pushing.

“As a driver, you’re excited – making sure there’s no niggly issues there. You know from lap one if you’ve got a reasonable car for the season.

“He’ll have done days in the simulator, it will feel very natural in the simulator!”

Sainz will be back in the car later on Friday with Albon also running as the team-mates are permitted 200km on a filming day.

Team principal James Vowles called the new car and “evolution” of last year’s FW46, saying: “It’s definitely an evolution of last year’s car, we’ve had a reasonable winter but it’s always difficult to know. The field is closing in together, you don’t know how good a winter others have had.

“When you look at the car you see a 1,000 detail of evolution. There is literally no bolt that was left where it was.”

Asked whether the team could grab a top-three result in the FW47, he downplayed that but that doesn’t mean he isn’t hopeful.

“Nothing is impossible, there were a few surprises last year,” he said. “We have a lot more of the ingredients available to us, on a normal race weekend it will be unlikely. We have two of the strongest drivers who will give everything, as will I.”

Read next: From Williams with love: FW47 officially launches with Silverstone shakedown