No, Carlos Sainz hasn’t wiped his Instagram highlights because of Ferrari

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that Carlos Sainz had removed the Ferrari highlights from his Instagram account, but it turns out this was not in response to their decision to replace him with Lewis Hamilton.

Sainz claimed the impressive achievement of being F1 2023’s only non-Red Bull grand prix winner, taking the chequered flag in Singapore, though already he finds himself in need of a new team to call home for 2025.

Ferrari agreed a new contract with his team-mate Charles Leclerc, but as the wait for news on Sainz rolled on, Ferrari then dropped the bombshell that they had signed Mercedes’ seven-time World Champion Hamilton, leaving Sainz out in the cold.

Carlos Sainz Instagram highlights cleansing an annual event

In the aftermath of that announcement, it was noticed that Sainz had wiped all of his Ferrari-related highlights from his Instagram account, leading to fan chatter that he may have done this in response to the Hamilton development.

However, fellow fans would then inform that Sainz does this clear-out ahead of every new season, rather than this being prompted by the Ferrari-Hamilton deal.

PlanetF1.com recommends

Four big reasons why Lewis Hamilton ditched Mercedes for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s shock move leaves Mercedes with incredibly daunting decision

That being said, Sainz could have cause for frustration with the Scuderia, considering their statement to announce the arrival of Hamilton carried no mention of Sainz, who has claimed his two F1 grands prix victories in Ferrari red.

As for where his Formula 1 career goes from here, Sainz said that will be announced in due course.

“Following today’s news, Scuderia Ferrari and myself will part ways at the end of 2024,” Sainz posted on social media.

“We still have a long season ahead of us and, like always, I will give my absolute best for the team and for the Tifosi all around the world.

“News about my future will be announced in due course.”

It is believed that Sainz will not be short of suitors for 2025, with the potential of a straight-swap move to Mercedes mooted, while Williams has also been mentioned as a possible next destination.

Sainz has also been consistently linked with Audi, who are set to arrive in 2026, ever since their Formula 1 entry was confirmed, his father Carlos Sainz Snr having recently claimed an against-the-odds win with Audi in the Dakar Rally, their final appearance in the event as full focus now switches to F1.

Read next: Lewis Hamilton’s mega $446m Ferrari deal with vast business empire promised – report