Carlos Sainz lands new role ahead of key F1 2026 arrival

Carlos Sainz Jr. has been expanding his horizons beyond his capacities as a Formula 1 driver this season, and he’s just announced a new role.

He’ll be serving as an ambassador of the “Madring,” the newest addition to the F1 calendar coming in 2026.

Carlos Sainz as Madrid Grand Prix ambassador

Williams driver Carlos Sainz may still be finding his footing in his new team, but that hasn’t stopped him from taking on a handful of new roles as well.

Earlier this year, Sainz was announced as a new chairman of the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association, which serves to represent the interests of F1 drivers in order to advocate for safety and respect among teams and the FIA.

Now, Sainz had taken on a new role.

He’ll be serving as an official ambassador of the Madring — the hybrid street circuit set to join the F1 calendar in 2026.

The Spaniard joined circuit owners and race organizers in Madrid on April 25 to celebrate the track breaking ground. A simulated lap of the circuit was also released, intended to get fans excited about what’s to come.

Sainz took to X after the event to announce his new role with the track.

“As a Madrileño, seeing @madring_oficial begin construction today feels truly special,” he wrote.

“Proud to be an ambassador of this amazing project.

“See you in 2026!”

Madrid will join Barcelona on the F1 2026 grid as representatives of Spain, though the former will take over as the sole Spanish Grand Prix in 2027.

The event will be hosted over the course of 57 laps on a 5.4-km (3.35-mi), 22-turn track that will boast the second-longest straight on the F1 calendar.

The track will boast a steeply banked turn reminiscent of Zandvoort, and it will went its way around the Real Madrid training complex, a cluster of Spanish Civil War forts, and the Valdebebas festival grounds.

The Madring will take advantage of public roads as well as a purpose-built section, earning it the “hybrid” street circuit moniker.

Born and raised in Madrid, Sainz is a great fit to represent the new circuit.

