Carlos Sainz responds to last career title chance concern with Ferrari exit confirmed

Carlos Sainz has expressed his hopes that his final season with Ferrari will not be his last chance to gun for a World Championship.

The Spaniard goes into the 2024 season in the knowledge that it will be his last with the Scuderia, with Lewis Hamilton having already signed with Ferrari for the 2025 season to partner Charles Leclerc.

But with Ferrari having often operated around the front of the field, despite being without title success since 2008, Sainz was asked about his next move and his days in a front-running seat.

Carlos Sainz: ‘I hope it’s not my last chance for a title’

The 29-year-old has won two races as a Ferrari driver, beating Leclerc in their first season together and separated by only six points last year, but the team signed Leclerc to a long-term deal and are bringing in the seven-time World Champion from next year.

With Sainz believed to have options to go to several different teams next season, he has already admitted his next move is crucial in the context of his career.

His main aim is getting to a competitive seat, but he does not want his final season with Ferrari to be the final opportunity he has to compete at the front of the field.

“I don’t know, I hope it’s not my last chance to go for a title,” Sainz told media including PlanetF1.com when asked about the subject.

“And obviously, with so many options open for 2025 in the market, I will make sure I also look for the most interesting ones in that sense.

“So, it’s an important year for me because I’m still wearing red and I still have the target of becoming champion in Ferrari and I still have one more chance, but my ultimate chance is to become World Champion in general – then it’s [about] who you are achieving it with.

“Obviously, ideally with Ferrari this year, but if not, there will be other opportunities and other chances hopefully in the future.

“I feel ready for whatever comes. I’ve prepared myself better than ever this season and I just want to get started and focus on 2024.”

Driving for Ferrari brings about a unique experience for any driver, with the sport’s oldest and most successful team also being its most followed around the world.

The tifosi follow Ferrari at every circuit and the scrutiny on the team is like no other, especially in the Italian media, and Sainz believes everything that has come with driving for the Scuderia has left him a better person for it.

“It’s been a great experience for me, I think it has only made me grow as a driver,” he said.

“To experience life in red, experience travelling the world as a Ferrari driver, going to all the circuits and going to do all kinds of scenarios and being a Ferrari driver.

“It also made me mature also in front of the press, in front of the tifosi, in front of everyone.

“It’s also a different working environment and a different working atmosphere than in any other team, but I’ve enjoyed myself a lot.

“I think I’ve done a lot of good things in red. I’ve achieved my most important and most successful results in in red, with one year ahead.

“Hopefully there’s still more of those good feelings to come, and I cannot wait to do them.”

