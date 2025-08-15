Carlos Sainz believes Red Bull chose wisely by opting for Laurent Mekies as their new team boss.

Following the immediate dismissal of Christian Horner as Red Bull Racing CEO – Horner having served as Red Bull team boss since day one – Laurent Mekies was quickly confirmed as his successor. Sainz has experience of working with Mekies at Ferrari, and gave a glowing assessment of the Frenchman.

Laurent Mekies declared ‘perfect fit’ for Red Bull

Over the last 18 months, Red Bull has gone from Formula 1’s dominant force to fourth in the current F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings. The decision to make a change was taken following a challenging British Grand Prix.

That decision was to relieve Horner of his duties. Called-up as his replacement was Laurent Mekies, who went from Racing Bulls team principal to Red Bull Racing CEO.

Mekies will look to get Red Bull back on the right trajectory as huge regulatory changes loom for F1 2026, and Sainz believes they have the right person for the job.

“He’s, I think, an extremely good professional,” said Sainz of Mekies.

“My time in Ferrari when he was there, I found someone that was incredibly hardworking. He understood very well the driver. He had a special feeling and a special communication with drivers, which I think makes things for the driver very comfortable and very open.

“Since his time in the FIA, then Ferrari, now Visa [Cash App RB], and now coming in Red Bull, he has plenty of experience to lead one of the biggest teams in Formula 1.

“I think he’s honestly the perfect fit for that team. So, congrats to him—probably he deserves that upgrade or that step up. I think he’s going to enjoy it.”

Mekies has had two race weekends at the helm of Red Bull Racing, the most recent outing in Hungary a challenging experience. Max Verstappen was restricted to ninth, while Yuki Tsunoda made it seven grands prix without a point.

Mekies pointed to how in a team like Red Bull – which boasts eight Drivers’ and six Constructors’ title triumphs – winning is the only measurement for success.

Asked by PlanetF1.com if the challenge at Red Bull is daunting, Mekies replied: “You know, we don’t underestimate what is ahead of us.

“A top team has a target to win, and the biggest difference with the competition in the midfield is that at every race weekend, you come back and there is only one answer, did you win or did you not?

“And that sets the level of expectation of everyone. That said, also the level of pushing that you need to apply to every single sector to compete.

“So, we enjoy that. Red Bull Racing enjoy that. If you walk into the factory, you will find people that are only there to win and it’s a very strong feeling.

“Of course, resilience is important in this sport, and you get across weekends like this one, where you feel the world is not going the way you would like it to be.

“But again, there is so many talents, so many skills, so much experience in the team that we all very well know, outside the noise of the race track, we very well know that we will make steps thanks to a weekend like that.

“So, that’s the feeling. So to answer your questions, no, it is not overwhelming. It’s a sentiment that we all went through more often than not, and I’m sure it will be the fuel of the future success of the team.”

