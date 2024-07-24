Carlos Sainz makes Lewis Hamilton admission after taking his Ferrari seat

Carlos Sainz does not “sincerely” believe Lewis Hamilton is a better driver than him as the Mercedes star prepares to replace him at Ferrari next season.

He was quick to add, though, that every driver would answer with the same response, given the sky-high levels of self-confidence required to compete at the top of Formula 1 – but he also acknowledged that, if he had to be replaced by anyone at Ferrari, it would be someone of Hamilton’s calibre.

The shock news emerged in February that Hamilton would be heading to Ferrari next season to partner Charles Leclerc, with Sainz making way at the end of the year.

There has been much clamour over his signature as a result of his continued performances for the Scuderia, but given he is having to make way for the seven-time World Champion next season, his confidence in his ability remains undimmed – a prerequisite for any Formula 1 driver.

When asked by the Spanish edition of GQ if he believes Hamilton is better than him, Sainz replied: “I sincerely believe that no, obviously not. Just like if you ask this question to the 18 other drivers, they will answer the same.

“I think I am the best option for any Formula 1 team because, if I didn’t have this mentality, I wouldn’t be a Formula 1 driver and I wouldn’t have the competitive soul that I have, and the other drivers will tell you the same thing.

“Having said that, obviously I understand Ferrari’s decision, the opportunity to sign a seven-time World Champion and what that can bring and attract to a team.

“That’s why, when I looked at it reflectively, it didn’t hurt so much. Because at the end of the day it’s not that you are being replaced by any other driver, but you are being replaced by the best driver in the history of the sport, or one of the best drivers in the history of the sport.

“And in the end, if I have to be replaced by one of them, that’s the one.”

With his future still undecided, Sainz admitted he is unsure if the team he moves to will be able to compete at the front of the field next year, so he is looking to take every chance he gets to add to his Ferrari podium tally and make the most of his career as a Scuderia driver.

“At the moment I have to take advantage of the opportunity to have a car this year that allows me to do some podiums,” he said.

“On the day when it’s time and everything is ready, there is a chance to win. So I have to make the most of the opportunities I have to make podiums and win, because I don’t know if I will have them next year.”

