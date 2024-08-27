Carlos Sainz has revealed that news of his Ferrari exit was “completely unexpected” when he learned the team had signed Lewis Hamilton for F1 2025.

The 29-year-old explained that he was in the middle of negotiating a new deal for himself for F1 2025 and beyond at the Scuderia before it was revealed to him that seven-time World Champion Hamilton would be joining next year.

Carlos Sainz reveals ‘unexpected’ circumstances learning of Lewis Hamilton Ferrari arrival

Sainz‘s current team-mate Charles Leclerc had signed a new contract with Ferrari in January that would see him remain with the team for “several seasons to come.”

And with his own deal up for renewal at the end of F1 2024, Sainz was negotiating terms with the team to remain a Ferrari driver.

But when it emerged that Hamilton was potentially available after just one year of his new two-year contract with Mercedes, the Scuderia moved to sign him for F1 2025 onwards, with the deal confirmed on February 1.

This came as a shock to the whole world of Formula 1 – not least Sainz, who explained that his own negotiations had been progressing with Ferrari before the news broke to him in what was a “huge turnaround.”

“It was not nice how I found out and how I went through that process, because it was completely unexpected to me, as it was probably also probably unexpected for many people,” Sainz explained to Sky F1.

“I was in the middle of negotiations with Ferrari, everything seemed to be going in the right direction and suddenly this news arrived to me.

“It was completely unexpected and a huge turnaround in the way that suddenly my career was going to plan out.

“And having to deal with the decision, with negotiating, with talking to all these teams that I could potentially go for, evaluating what’s the best for my future, so much stuff going on that I for sure took energy out of my head and it was difficult to focus at times.”

Sainz eventually became the hottest property on the F1 2025 driver market, however, with his next move being the subject of much discussion before he decided on a move to Williams.

With so much talk surrounding where he would go next, Sainz admitting before he was in talks with every team with an available seat, he wanted to have his next move decided before last month’s summer break for a key reason.

“For me, what was fundamental, or what was important is to take the decision before the summer break, because it’s been such an intense first part of the season,” he explained.

“To me, everything that happened in January with the unexpected arrival of Lewis to Ferrari, then having to do a first half of the season with Ferrari, and at the same time, having to decide my future talk to so many teams.

“I said, ‘Okay, I’m going to take the decision before the summer break, then disconnect, relax and enjoy the second half of the season.'”

