Untelevised footage from the Mexican Grand Prix has uncovered the moment race winner Carlos Sainz demanded a penalty for Red Bull VCARB driver Liam Lawson over F1 team radio.

Ferrari driver Sainz claimed his fourth career victory in Mexico last weekend, dominating from pole position to win by 4.7 seconds from McLaren’s Lando Norris.

‘LAW-SON’ – Carlos Sainz calls for Liam Lawson penalty in unheard F1 team radio

Additional reporting by Elizabeth Blackstock

It marked the first time in his F1 career that Sainz has claimed multiple wins in a single season, having also triumphed in Australia earlier in the F1 2024 campaign.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the race, Sainz described his Mexican GP weekend as “just perfect” and hailed his victory as “one of the best moments in my career.”

Sainz victory did not appear to be as easy as it looked, however, with an untelevised piece of onboard footage revealing the moment the Ferrari driver got hot under the collar as he came to lap Lawson.

Will Liam Lawson replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for F1 2025?

👉 All the mid-season driver swaps Red Bull have made in their F1 history

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

In the clip, Lawson appears to be ignoring the trackside panels, which are used in addition to blue flags to signal to drivers that they are about to be lapped.

On the approach to Turn 4, which marks the end of the first sector of the Mexican GP lap, Sainz is told by his race engineer Riccardo Adami in a reference to the blue trackside panels: “Solid blues now.”

With Lawson not moving aside for the race leader over the next selection of slow corners, Sainz is heard shouting: “Lawson!”

Lawson still refuses to ease his pace as the cars enter the tricky esses section, with Sainz now bellowing: “LAW-SON!”

As Lawson finally moved aside at the exit of the esses, Sainz adds: “That should be a penalty. A penalty.”

Adami replies: “Yeah, stay cool. We are reporting, you are right.”

Sainz: “He did a whole two sectors in front.”

Adami: “Yeah, I’ve seen. We are reporting.”

Sainz’s frustration with Lawson came on an afternoon the VCARB driver was also embroiled in a heated fight with under-pressure Red Bull man Sergio Perez, with Lawson widely believed to be the leading candidate to replace Perez as Max Verstappen’s team-mate for F1 2025.

Lawson was seen waving his middle finger at Perez during the race in the midst of am intense battle between the pair.

His skirmish with Perez came after Lawson was criticised by two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso over the recent United States GP weekend, with both Perez and Alonso referring to the 22-year-old as an “idiot.”

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com after the Mexican GP, Perez warned Lawson that he “needs to be a bit more humble” if he is to secure a long-term place on the grid.

Perez said: “I don’t have any relationship with him.

“I think the way he has come to Formula 1, I don’t think he has the right attitude for it.

“He needs to be a bit more humble. When a two-time World Champion [Alonso] was saying things last weekend, he completely ignored him.

“When you come to Formula 1, you’re obviously very, very hungry and so on, but you have to be as well respectful off track and on track.

“I don’t think he’s showing the right attitude to show a good case for himself, because I think he’s a great driver and I hope for him that he can step back and learn from it.

“In his two first grands prix, he has had too many incidents. And I think there will be a point where it can cost him too much, like it did this weekend.

“I just think that he has to have the right attitude to say: ‘Look, probably I’m overdoing it a little bit. I will step back and start again.’

“And it’s all the learning you have to do as a youngster, because if you don’t learn from your mistakes Formula 1 is a brutal world and he might not continue.”

Read next: How the Verstappen v Norris answer could lie in Michael Schumacher case