Carlos Sainz makes ‘public image’ admission about Verstappen and Norris

Carlos Sainz has revealed F1 drivers are able to alter their “public image” in a way that suits them and perhaps not one that is entirely reflective of who they actually are.

F1 drivers are some of the most interviewed athletes on the planet with numerous conferences throughout a weekend but Sainz believes how a driver is portrayed can be up to them.

Carlos Sainz hints at media manipulation from F1 drivers

Everyone has their own opinion of each driver but there is no doubt that can be shaped by how they appear in interviews and on TV.

Up until now, the assumption had been that who you see on the TV is who the driver is, but Sainz said the drivers are able to make a “public image” version of themselves.

“As a driver, you can always play with how you are viewed from the outside,” he told AMuS. “I’m not saying that Max [Verstappen] isn’t like that. Lando [Norris] has decided to reveal a bit more about himself. I don’t know if I’m somewhere in between or more in one direction. But, as I said, one should be careful with such analyses.

“Drivers are quite capable of manipulating the public image in a certain way.”

Perhaps a better reflection of a driver is the way their colleagues speak about them and Sainz’s now former boss Fred Vasseur praised the way the Spaniard worked with Charles Leclerc to improve the Italian team.

“I have never in all my time of racing seen two team-mates so intensely preoccupied with what the other one is doing,” Vasseur said as per Motor Sport Magazine.

“They were incredible in how hard they were pushing each other – out of the car too, in how much work they were putting in. I really believe that competitive fight between them has brought us performance.”

Leclerc too has spoken very positively of the new Williams driver, saying he was “incredibly talented.”

“I can tell you, Carlos is so incredibly talented. He’s helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, and just everything he brings.

“The discipline he has, he’s been just such an incredible team-mate. And I think if today, I will repeat myself, but if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it’s a big thanks to Carlos. He’s just been extremely quick.

“In Formula 1, some things you don’t really have explanations for. There’s also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team.”

