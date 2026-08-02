Carlos Sainz is “stalling out” at a critical time in his career after Williams made an underwhelming start in Formula 1’s new era.

That is the opinion expressed by Sky F1’s Martin Brundle, who believes that Sainz will be “keeping his options open” over his Williams future. Sainz had asked his management to keep him out of the driver market loop until the summer break, which has now arrived. Brundle understands that Carlos Sainz Sr wanted his son to join Audi over Williams.

Martin Brundle: Carlos Sainz F1 career ‘stalling out’

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Sainz and Williams has suffered a setback in the collective timeline to return to the front of the grid.

The Hungarian Grand Prix was a further blow, with the upgraded Aston Martin AMR26 having seemingly moved ahead of Williams in the pecking order.

PlanetF1.com revealed at the Barcelona Grand Prix that Sainz has identified the Audi F1 team as a potential destination for the F1 2027 season. Williams has continued to struggle for momentum since.

Sainz had asked his management to keep him out of driver market matters until the summer break, when he will make a decision on his F1 future.

Working in Williams’ favour is that Sainz has regularly expressed a strong desire and commitment to making this project work.

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Williams boss James Vowles recently pointed to and echoed that sentiment, though admitted that Sainz has the “ability” to go to “a number of other locations.”

According to Brundle, Sainz is down a career “cull-de-sac” at the worst possible time.

“He really committed to it, didn’t he?” Brundle, the nine-time F1 podium finisher, former driver manager and current Sky F1 commentator, said of Sainz and Williams.

“He decided not to go to Audi, which I believe his dad wanted him to. They’ve got a long-standing relationship there with the family with Audi.

“I would imagine Carlos is keeping his options open.

“It is frustrating. He’s stalling out at a time in his career and life that is not optimal, to say the least.”

Asked if he thinks Sainz deserves more from his F1 career, Brundle confirmed: “He’s had some brilliant races in a Ferrari.

“I think he’s ended up down a cul-de-sac here. So hopefully Williams has an answer for ’27.”

For Sainz, 2025, his first season with Williams, yielded results beyond his expectations. He secured podiums in Baku and Qatar, in a season where Williams had spent much of it focusing on the regulatory reset to come.

Yet, the team has emerged in F1 2026 behind where it and Sainz had expected.

Williams sits P9 in the current Constructors’ standings with just 11 points on the board. Sainz has contributed six of those, and Alex Albon five.

“They said, ‘Look, we’re going to sacrifice 2025, because of the all new regulations, biggest regulation change in the history of our sport,'” Brundle commented on Williams, “but then the results haven’t worked.

“And what’s quite clear, I think McLaren found this, and other teams found this, maybe what you were learning with the previous four seasons of ground effects cars, things you thought you knew about how to be fast in a Formula 1 car, are not working on these cars.

“I suspect Williams have got to the same place.

“I think the car was pretty heavy at the beginning of the season.

“All in all, they can only be disappointed. When you look at their results in qualifying and in the race, there’s a lot of double digits. They’re always in the teens, and I think that sums up their season so far.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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