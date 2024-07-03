Carlos Sainz puts Mercedes back on radar ahead of British Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz is aiming to be “at least ahead of Mercedes” at this weekend’s British Grand Prix as Ferrari aim to get their faltering F1 2024 season back on track.

Ferrari began this season as the closest challengers to reigning World Champions Red Bull, with Sainz and team-mate Charles Leclerc winning in Australia and Monaco respectively in the midst of a run of seven podiums across the first eight races.

Despite introducing significant upgrades at the Emilia Romagna and Spanish Grands Prix, Ferrari have fallen behind McLaren and Mercedes over recent races with George Russell claiming the latter’s first victory since November 2022 in Austria last weekend.

Ferrari have struggled with porpoising in high-speed corners over the last two races, with a leading theory suggesting that the increased downforce of the upgraded SF-24 has had the knock-on effect of reawakening the bouncing phenomenon.

Sainz – who collected his first podium finish since April’s Japanese GP with third place at the Red Bull Ring after the collision between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris – has struggled particularly with bouncing, which is thought to increase tyre temperature as well as having a negative effect on degradation.

Speaking to DAZN Spain, Sainz admitted that Ferrari were “clearly” behind Red Bull and McLaren in Austria, but is most “worried” by the resurgence of Mercedes following the team’s difficult start to the season in the W15.

And he is hoping that Ferrari can introduce another upgrade at Silverstone to cure their “suffering” with bouncing.

He said: “A podium is something to celebrate. It has been a difficult weekend for the team.

“We were clearly one step behind Red Bull and McLaren. Half a step behind Mercedes. We managed to scrape a podium. I’m happy with the way things went.

“I fought as hard as I could to keep up with Russell. We were quicker than [Lewis] Hamilton, quicker than [Sergio] Perez, so it was a solid weekend but we want more.

“For Silverstone I’d like to be at least ahead of Mercedes. That’s two races in a row they’ve beaten us.

“The first Mercedes beat the first Ferrari and that’s what worries me the most because at the beginning of the season we didn’t even look at them.

“So we are going to fight hard in the factory to bring something to Silverstone that will help us on these high-speed circuits because we are clearly suffering.

“The bouncing is going to be a problem unless we fix it.”

Sainz remains without a confirmed destination for the F1 2025 season, having been informed last winter that he will be replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari at the end of this year.

The Spaniard’s best-ever start to a season had seen him linked with the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes.

However, PlanetF1.com revealed ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix that Sainz was no longer on the team’s radar to succeed Hamilton, with the German manufacturer prepared to promote teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli as Russell’s new team-mate if Verstappen is unattainable for F1 2025.

Sainz’s options are now thought to be between Alpine, Williams and Audi, who will take over the existing Sauber team for the highly anticipated F1 2026 rule changes and are known to have a long-standing interest in the 29-year-old.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com at last month’s Spanish GP, meanwhile, Hamilton insisted he has had no second thoughts over his decision to leave Mercedes for Ferrari despite the current trajectories of both teams.

He said: “No, not at all.

“Firstly, I love Mercedes. I’ve been with Mercedes since I was 13 and I’ll always be a fan and supporter of Mercedes.

“And my job this year, right now, is to work as hard as I can with the crew that I have, with the people back at the factory, to try and move and develop the car in the right direction.

“And so ultimately, whatever course and trajectory the team is on for next year, for example, there are things that I’ve hopefully been a part of and be proud of being a part of.

“My job will start next year at the other team, who I think are doing a great job.

“I think they’ve had a couple of difficult races, but let’s not forget they had a race win in Monaco.

“I can’t tell you what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they’re in today, but they did bring an upgrade here and I think they are definitely progressing.

“But it doesn’t make me second guess my decision at all.”

