Carlos Sainz will play no further part in the Saudi Arabian GP weekend after Ferrari confirmed he was diagnosed with appendicitis.

The Spaniard had been struggling with illness since missing media day on Wednesday but was able to complete both practice sessions on Thursday. However, hid condition has worsened as he will now require surgery, meaning he will miss the second race of the season.

Carlos Sainz out, Oliver Bearman in

Sainz’s sudden departure has seen Ferrari call up academy driver Oliver Bearman who will no longer take part in the F2 schedule this weekend. The 18-year-old Briton had put his car on pole ahead of Friday’s sprint race.

A spokesperson for Ferrari said: “Carlos Sainz has been diagnosed with appendicitis and will require surgery.

“As from FP3 and for the rest of this weekend, he will be replaced by reserve driver Oliver Bearman. Oliver will therefore take no further part in this round of the F2 Championship.

“The Ferrari family wishes Carlos a speedy recovery.”

Speaking after free practice on Thursday, Sainz admitted it was difficult to get back into the car after feeling unwell.

“So obviously a very difficult day after feeling sick,” Sainz told media at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit after FP2. “The last 24 hours have been tough and difficult for me.

“Today was all about trying to get myself on track and learn as much as possible from the car without really pushing too much the limits, as I was still a bit on the non-ideal side.

“But we managed to complete the programme without issues. Hopefully tomorrow I’m feeling better. Even if probably will not be 100 per cent, but feeling better, that will allow me to be more on the limit and perform.

“The track is super high grip, high speed, so it also makes it tough from a physical point of view and it’s a lot more demanding for the car, but also for the driver.”

This is not the first time in recent F1 history that a driver has been forced to sit out a race due to appendix issues.

Ahead of the 2022 Italian Grand Prix, Alex Albon was taken to hospital for appendicitis treatment but suffered respiratory failure and was left on a ventilator.

He was removed from needing mechanical ventilation the following day before being allowed to return home while Nyck de Vries took his place in the Williams.

