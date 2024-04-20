Carlos Sainz mistake brings out red flags during Chinese GP qualifying

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz crashed midway during qualifying for the Chinese Grand Prix, bringing out the red flags.

The Spaniard made a critical error during the Q2 section of qualifying, ending up in the barriers on the main straight of the Shanghai International Circuit.

Carlos Sainz error triggers Chinese GP red flags

Sainz was pushing hard midway during qualifying, setting off on a flying lap when he ran a little wide through the final corner and touched the higher part of the kerb.

The rear of the Ferrari got loose, and spun through 180 degrees before sliding sideways backwards into the barriers on the opposite side of the track as the right-hand side of his car made contact with the barrier.

The incident brought out the red flags, halting the qualifying session, before Sainz managed to extricate himself from the grass and get his damaged car back to the pits – the front wing being the most visible damage on his Ferrari.

Jumping on the team radio, Sainz said he “couldn’t give feedback on the suspension”, and asked to be told if he could go faster in order to ensure the most time possible to repair the car.

The timer stopped with 6 minutes and 44 seconds left in Q2 and, with Sainz getting back to the pits, there is the possibility of Sainz resuming action in qualifying.

The mechanics are working hard to check over the car and get it repaired in time to resume the session, once qualifying is given the green flag once again. Marshals swarmed the track to clean the gravel kicked up by Sainz’s car, as well as get the tyre barrier back in position.

