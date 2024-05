Carlos Sainz may lose out on his P3 starting spot in the Monaco Grand Prix after he was alleged to have impeded Alex Albon during qualifying.

While his Ferrari team-mate put it on pole, Sainz managed a second row spot but could lose out having been summoned to see the stewards.

They wish to speak to both him and Alex Albon for an alleged incident of impeding at Turn 15 in Q1.

More to come