Carlos Sainz took advantage of an off weekend from F1 to head along to the MotoGP race at Jerez, leading to a cheeky question…

The Ferrari driver is without racing commitments this weekend, so headed along to Jerez for the fourth round of the 2024 MotoGP championship.

Carlos Sainz meets the Marquez brothers

In posts on social media, Sainz was having the time of his life as he was shown around the paddock at the Jerez circuit.

Meeting the Marquez brothers, Alex and Marc, Sainz took the opportunity to hop on board Alex’s Ducati in the garage as he was shown what the controls were on the MotoGP machine.

It led the MotoGP channel to post the question “Considering giving two wheels a try?” and tagged Sainz in the post, a tongue-in-cheek acknowledgment that the Spaniard is currently looking for a new employer for 2025 after Ferrari opted to replace him with Lewis Hamilton.

The Australian Grand Prix winner, together with his equally famous father and rally legend Carlos Sainz Senior, also posed for pictures with multiple MotoGP title winner Valentino Rossi, with the Italian showing up to cheer on his VR46 team.

Later, both father and son took to the podium to present race winner Francesco Bagnaia, second place Marc Marquez, and third place Marco Bezzecchi with their trophies.

A star-studded crossover indeed ✨#F1 race winner @Carlossainz55 and two-time WRC Champion and four-time Dakar winner Carlos Sainz are in the house 🙌#SpanishGP 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/y0kEHg8AwZ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) April 28, 2024

Carlos Sainz: Medium-term possibilities are interesting

With the MotoGP weekend serving as a fun distraction for Sainz at a point where his career is facing uncertainty, the Spaniard is optimistic about his future.

As perhaps the hottest property available on the driver market at the moment, thanks to his recent wins in Australia and Singapore meaning he’s the only non-Red Bull winner of the last 18 months, Sainz said he’s not in any hurry to put pen to paper just to secure a seat.

Sainz has been linked with the unconfirmed cockpits at Mercedes and Red Bull, while Sauber is also a possibility as the Swiss team morphs into Audi for 2026.

“All options are open, but it takes time to come to such decisions,” he said.

“Little has happened in the last few weeks from this point of view, but it doesn’t affect the way I race, my work on the track. Choosing takes time for everyone.

“I am often asked whether it is better to think about next year or the long term when deciding. I guess it depends on what they offer you.

“As a driver, you always look at the option that presents you with the fastest single-seater, because you think that way you can win podiums and victories like I am doing this year.

“But also interesting are the possibilities in the medium term, given the change of regulations in 2026.

“Each side of the coin has its pluses and minuses, but the best thing is that today all options remain open.

“I smile thinking about the future even though what will happen is not solely up to me. I just have to wait and do my job well.

“If it takes time, that’s fine.