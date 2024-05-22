Carlos Sainz out of Mercedes running as Aston Martin linked with new team boss – F1 news round-up

Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news roundup features the latest on Carlos Sainz, Mattia Binotto, and Sergio Perez – what do their futures hold?



It’s time to take a wild ride through all the main headlines at the speed of light…

F1 news: Carlos Sainz out of running for Mercedes, and is Mattia Binotto returning?

Carlos Sainz out of contention for Mercedes seat… for now.

Having been a leading contender for the vacant seat at Mercedes, negotiations between Carlos Sainz and the Brackley-based squad have come to a halt, at least temporarily.

With Sainz seeking to get a contract in the bag as quickly as possible, his timeline is too fast for Mercedes as they want to see what Max Verstappen does, and what Kimi Antonelli is capable of in Formula 2 – the young Italian driver can be granted a super licence in August, without need for a dispensation.

PlanetF1.com’s understanding of the situation is that Sainz is ruled out of contention for a seat for the time being, although the door has been left open for the possibility should Sainz’s other options fall through.

Read more: Carlos Sainz out of contention for Mercedes seat… for now

Mattia Binotto linked with prominent role at Aston Martin

Mattia Binotto was in the F1 paddock at Imola, and was spotted dipping in and out of various hospitality units – but he spent quite a long time in conversation with Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll, according to Italy’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, who claim the team has a ‘concrete interest’ in making Binotto their team principal.

They add that Binotto’s gardening leave period after exiting Ferrari – a common requirement for senior team personnel – expired six months ago, which would leave him free to take up any opportunity presented by Aston Martin, should one exist.

The team, currently led by Mike Krack as principal, introduced a suite of upgrades for the Aston Martin AMR24 at Imola, which on the face of it, failed to yield a big step forward, the team scoring just two points courtesy of Lance Stroll.

However, Krack argued a step forward was achieved and so batted away any suggestions that Aston Martin may need to revert to the previous spec AMR24.

“The upgrades are certainly a step forward,” Krack insisted to media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher.

“There’s no need to roll them off.”

Read more: Aston Martin linked with bold new team boss move after key figure ‘spotted’ in hospitality

Yuki Tsunoda’s update on Red Bull future

As one of the drivers without a contract for 2025, Yuki Tsunoda stands a good chance of securing an extension with Red Bull – although whether it’s with his current RB team or securing a promotion to Red Bull remains to be seen.

The Honda-backed driver could also be a candidate for Aston Martin when the Japanese manufacturer re-enters the sport as the team’s engine supplier in 2026.

Speaking to Channel 4, Tsunoda mentioned his loyalty to Red Bull, and acknowledged the part Honda has played in his career so far.

“I mean to be honest, RB is performing so far very well, so obviously, there’s not much I would say strong feeling that I want to get out,” said Tsunoda.

“But see how it goes. Obviously at the same time, a lot of things going around, but I’ve been in the Red Bull family a long time, so I have quite a lot of loyalty and obviously Honda helped me a lot to get into here.

“I love this team, you know, the Italian culture, they’re all funny. But yeah, if I have to see options, still it’s welcome.”

Read more: Yuki Tsunoda issues fresh update on Red Bull F1 future amid Aston Martin speculation

Sergio Perez’s latest contract update

With Sergio Perez still the leading contender for the unconfirmed Red Bull seat alongside Max Verstappen, the Mexican driver said he’s hopeful of getting a new deal across the line as soon as possible.

“Nothing’s been signed, so everything is still open,” Perez confirmed to media including PlanetF1.com at Imola.

“But I believe very soon, I mean, we’re getting into a very intense part of the season and I want to get it out of the way.

“We think it’s important that I focus on the racing side, so I hope sooner than later, everything can be finalised and we can share with you.”

Read more: Sergio Perez gives update on Red Bull future after new contract rumours surface

Pat Symonds switches sides in stand-off between Andretti and F1

Former F1 chief technical officer Pat Symonds, who oversaw the technical analysis of Andretti’s F1 entry before F1’s rejection of the squad, has swapped sides to join the team he played a part in keeping out.

In our analysis of the situation, Symonds’ switch is akin to outright defection, with the 70-year-old swapping from gatekeeper to hopeful applicant.

Read more: Pat Symonds’ defection to Andretti is a clear message sent straight to F1