Carlos Sainz pays tribute following tragic passing of Kyle LeDuc

Carlos Sainz was among the members of the racing community to pay tribute to American driver Kyle LeDuc, who sadly passed away following a battle with cancer.

The 42-year-old American racer primarily made a name for himself on the off-road truck racing scene, claiming seven championships in the Pro 4 class, his final title won in 2020.

LeDuc was then on the grid for the first season of the Extreme E Championship, a series which the like of McLaren and Formula 1 champions Lewis Hamilton, Nico Rosberg and Jenson Button are all involved with on the team ownership front, LeDuc driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Carlos Sainz pays tribute to Kyle LeDuc

In November of 2022, LeDuc was tragically diagnosed with stage four head and neck cancer, very sadly succumbing to the illness on November 11, 2023.

The tributes have been pouring in for LeDuc following the awful news, among them Ferrari F1 racer Carlos Sainz.

“Saddened to hear of the passing of Kyle LeDuc,” Sainz posted.

“My thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

LeDuc’s Extreme E team, Chip Ganassi Racing, posted: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of Kyle LeDuc. Our hearts go out to Kyle’s family and friends, as well as the entire racing community during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Extreme E series tribute read: “Heartbroken to hear the news about off-road racing icon and former Extreme E race winner Kyle LeDuc.

“Our thoughts go out to his family and the entire racing community at this difficult time.

“Rest in peace.”

LeDuc’s backer Monster Energy posted: “Kyle LeDuc wasn’t just a champion; he was a true pioneer in the world of off-road racing.

“His unparalleled speed and unwavering passion for the sport will always be remembered. Sending thoughts and condolences to his family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.”

Everyone at PlanetF1.com send our condolences to LeDuc’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.