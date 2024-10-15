‘Did Binotto say that?’ – Sainz reacts to surprise Lewis Hamilton signing admission

Carlos Sainz teased one day revealing his true thoughts on Mattia Binotto claiming he would not have signed Lewis Hamilton if still Ferrari boss.

Ahead of the F1 2024 campaign, Hamilton activated an exit clause in his Mercedes contract to engineer a blockbuster F1 2025 move to Ferrari, signing a multi-year deal. That came at the expense of Sainz, who has since agreed terms with Williams.

Carlos Sainz reacts after Binotto’s Lewis Hamilton Ferrari bombshell

At Ferrari, Hamilton reunites with his former junior series boss Fred Vasseur, who took over the reins at Maranello in 2023, after the exit of former team principal Mattia Binotto.

And Binotto has confirmed that if he were still calling the shots, Hamilton would not have got his Ferrari dream move.

Asked by Corriere della Sera if he would have signed Hamilton to Ferrari, Binotto replied: “No. But he did very well to go to Ferrari, I agree with his decision.”

Explaining his reasoning, Binotto said that Hamilton’s future Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc – a part of their line-up since 2019 and a Ferrari Driver Academy graduate – should be their centrepiece for an F1 title challenge.

“Because Ferrari had set their sights on other drivers. And if the talent is Leclerc, he is the one who somehow I think should be taken to the target,” claimed Binotto.

And Sainz, speaking at the 2024 Marca Sports Weekend, was asked for his reaction to that.

“Binotto says he wouldn’t have signed Lewis?” Sainz replied.

Gathering up his thoughts, Sainz teased that he would one day share them, but this was not the time.

“I don’t get involved in that,” he said, “I’ll keep my opinion to myself and I’ll tell you my opinion over dinner one day.”

As for the Hamilton and Leclerc partnership, Sainz believes it will be a successful one for Ferrari.

“He and Leclerc are two great drivers, I’m sure they’ll have a good time,” he said.

Sainz will be joining a Williams team striving to work its way up the F1 pecking order, with F1 2026 – the year that new chassis and power unit regulations arrive – very much the goal in mind rather than next season.

But, while the anticipation is building for Sainz to start this new chapter with Williams, he wants a fourth win in Ferrari colours as a leaving present, and revealed where he thinks he could achieve it.

“My head is more and more motivated by the Williams project, every day that goes by, the body is asking for a change, but I want to win another race before saying goodbye to Ferrari,” he said.

“Until the end of the year, whatever it takes, we have to finish well, with podiums or a win.

“Now my head is in Ferrari and then I want to do the same or even more with my new team.

“Of the remaining grands prix, Mexico and Las Vegas are the ones where I have the best chances of winning another race.”

Before Mexico comes the United States Grand Prix, where Ferrari plans to introduce its final SF-24 upgrade.

