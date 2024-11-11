FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson believes at the time Carlos Sainz was a free agent, Red Bull “still had true faith” in Sergio Perez to deliver, potentially explaining why he did not sign with them.

Sainz recently admitted it “hurt at the time” to have not earned an immediately frontrunning drive next season after departing Ferrari, with initial talks with Red Bull and Mercedes ultimately bearing no fruit before he put pen to paper on a long-term deal with Williams.

Sainz, a product of Red Bull’s junior team and a former Toro Rosso driver, said he spoke to “every team” with an uncontracted cockpit for 2025 when it was confirmed he would be leaving Ferrari at the end of the season.

He has gone on to win two Grands Prix this year, while Perez has come under increased pressure for his seat at Red Bull, despite signing a contract extension earlier this season.

Team principal Christian Horner said recently the Spaniard “wouldn’t form part of our plans for next year”, ending any speculation that his Williams contract could be ended before it starts to move to Red Bull.

“I think when Sainz was trying to get a drive at Red Bull, they still had true faith that Checo was the right guy because he had a very strong start to the season, and I think that’s one of the reasons they didn’t have Sainz,” Clarkson said on the F1 Nation podcast.

“I mean, there are other reasons as well, I’m sure, but I think if they were having the conversations now, the end result might be different.

“But I think when Sainz was looking for the drive, I think they still truly believed in Checo Perez.”

Clarkson was in conversation with 1996 World Champion Damon Hill and former Jaguar and Prost driver Luciano Burti, with both former drivers believing Sainz would have been a strong candidate to drive for Red Bull next year.

With that out of the question, both believe Liam Lawson may be the one to step up from VCARB, if they decide to part with Perez at the end of the season.

“I would have put Carlos Sainz there, but that’s not going to happen,” Hill said.

“So I think it’s Liam Lawson, almost certainly, because they’ve got experience of him. I mean, this is where you get into the into the murky world of ‘well, there may be some big money.’ And if that’s the case, then it could be [Franco] Colapinto, but I think he’s a little bit inexperienced, so we might see him at Racing Bulls [VCARB].”

Burti added: “I think Red Bull needs to think more about the psychological side. Who is this strong guy in the head to be next to Max in that team?

“It’s not just about speed, it’s mainly about the confidence and a cool head to deal with the pressure – Lawson seems to be one of those guys.

“He seems to be very open for the fight, and he doesn’t seem to care too much, at least, that’s what he shows off.

“I would go for Lawson, but I do agree with Damon, and I don’t know why Red Bull didn’t want to give Sainz a chance. I think he would be the guy to be there.”

