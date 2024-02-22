Carlos Sainz details requirements of new team as father spotted at Red Bull

Carlos Sainz said he wants a project that “allows me to win” as he seeks to secure his seat in 2025 following his Ferrari departure announcement.

The Spaniard is on the hunt for his next team after being shown the door in favour of Lewis Hamilton but the current Ferrari driver is in no rush to secure his future.

Asked what kind of project he wants to take on, his first requirement was that it was one that would allow him to fight for wins.

Carlos Sainz details future team requirement

If Sainz is being judged by potential suitors, he put on a good show on Thursday as he topped the timesheets for Day 2 but before he got in the car, he was asked what kind of team and project he was looking to join.

“[I am] looking for a project first that allows me to win and be performing as soon as possible,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “But also for sure looking at stability and how important stability is in a project in the medium to long term. To build a strong team and a team to understand the driver and the driver to understand the team.

“So with those two things in mind and those two things that you need to put into the equation, I will take my decision, taking my time accordingly.”

Sainz admitted that his name had been linked with almost every team going but one that sprung to the forefront recently was Red Bull with father Carlos Sainz Snr spotted speaking to the team’s higher ups.

On a potential move back to his old team, Sainz said he was “completely open minded.”

“Obviously I need conversations with everyone to see what everyone offers and what everyone has in mind,” the two-time race winner said. “And then with all these options in place, I will take what’s best for my career and for myself as an individual and as a driver but the good thing is that I have time.

“If you saw my dad went to say hello to Helmut Marko you need to remember he has a great relationship with him in the same way we have a good relationship with Toto [Wolff]. With everyone in the grid it is normal at this stage of the year. But also, we haven’t seen each other for three or four months or so you’re going say hello to each other.”

