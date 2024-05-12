Jenson Button has backed Carlos Sainz for looking for the most competitive seat he can in the immediate term for his next move, after he leaves Ferrari at the end of the year.

Sainz is in arguably the form of his career after the announcement that Lewis Hamilton will take his place with the Scuderia for 2025, but with an offer reportedly on the table from Sauber, which will become Audi, Sainz has said he is also looking at all the options available to him – with seats uncontracted at Red Bull and Mercedes next season.

Jenson Button: Carlos Sainz is ‘doing the right thing’ with F1 2025 risk

With Sauber having confirmed in Miami that Sainz is a top priority driver for them to try and sign for 2025, having already announced the arrival of Nico Hulkenberg for next season, the current Ferrari driver himself is assessing his options to look for the best seat available while at the peak of his career.

His name has been mentioned by both Christian Horner and Toto Wolff at different times as a potential candidate for their uncontracted seats next season, which in theory would offer him a more competitive option in the short term than a long-term project at Sauber and Audi that would build the team around him.

This approach has been backed by 2009 World Champion Button, who agrees that looking for the best seat in the here and now is the right way forward.

“You know, he’s in a position in his career where he’s been around for a little while now, and he’s the only other person to win in the last 23 races apart from Max,” Button told Sky Sports F1 in Miami, prior to Lando Norris taking victory and breaking Sainz’s statistical hold as the only non-Verstappen winner in almost a calendar year.

“So I think he has to take risks, but I think waiting it out and maybe getting a Red Bull seat or maybe getting a Mercedes seat is the direction he needs to take.

“He doesn’t want to wait for another sort of three or four years to be in a seat at Audi that could be competitive, so I think he’s doing the right thing.”

Where might Carlos Sainz end up on the F1 2025 grid and moving forward?

For Sainz himself, after a report had circulated that he had missed a deadline to respond to Audi’s purported offer of a multi-year deal to join them, the Spaniard assured there was “no truth” to those rumours and that he has not decided upon where his future lies yet.

While his father, Carlos Sainz Sr has recently confirmed a move to Ford for the fourth time in his career, he remains synonymous with Audi for his long-standing success with the brand throughout his career.

For Sainz Jr, he explained that he has plenty of positive words about Audi in their motorsport endeavours to date, though performance has always been a key consideration in his next move.

“Oh, for sure, my Dad you will always hear him say good things about Audi, the project and how confident he is that Audi will make it to the top in Formula 1,” he said.

“And if you follow the Volkswagen projects, every time they’ve been involved in motorsports – it doesn’t matter if it’s with Porsche, with Audi, all over the Volkswagen group – they’ve managed to win. And I think that’s a very important asset, that’s something very important to consider.

“But in my decision and everything there’s a lot more factors involved. I really hope Audi in the future can fight for the win, because it would just mean one more car fighting for wins and a massive brand like they are. I wish them the best, without having decided if that’s a possibility for me or not.”

