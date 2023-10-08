Carlos Sainz will not be taking part in Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix, due to a technical issue with his Ferrari.

Ahead of the Qatar GP, the Ferrari mechanics have abandoned work on Carlos Sainz’s SF-23 as an issue with the fuel system on his car has proven too difficult to fix in time to allow him to make the start of the race.

Sainz finished in sixth in Saturday’s Sprint race, and was due to line up in 12th place for Sunday’s race, but will now be an unwilling spectator due to a confirmed fuel systems issue on his car.

Carlos Sainz issue and revised grid

Speaking to Sky F1 before the race began, Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur said the issue had struck the SF-23 out of nowhere.

“Yeah, we had an issue when we fueled the car, we were unaware before,” he said.

“We had an issue on the fuel system and it was too late to change something.

“It’s a shame but it is like it is. It’s a shame because he was in good momentum, Monza, Singapore and so on. It is like it is.”

With Sainz ruled out of the race, Williams’ Alex Albon will start from the 13th place grid slot but is effectively 12th, while Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg, Williams’ Logan Sargeant, Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, AlphaTauri’s Liam Lawson, Haas’ Kevin Magnussen, and Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu all move up a position.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez will still start from the pitlane after a breach of parc ferme regulations.

The race sees Max Verstappen taking on the challenge of a Grand Prix after being crowned World Champion in Saturday’s Sprint race, which was won by rookie driver Oscar Piastri for McLaren in what was a chaotic race dictated by tyre degradation.

Sunday’s race will see the drivers bound to an 18-lap upper limit on their tyres, following issues uncovered through Friday and Saturday’s running in which the tyre sidewalls have been falling apart due to the harsh kerbing at the Lusail Circuit.

