Carlos Sainz’s father makes honest admission as first Williams podium achieved

Carlos Sainz reached a huge milestone at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix as he secured his first podium as a Williams driver.

Sainz had set his sights on a podium after making the front row in Baku, and delivered by crossing the line P3 in an impressive drive. Yet, his father, rallying icon Carlos Sainz Snr, believes that deep down, his son had never thought such a result was possible.

Carlos Sainz opens Williams podium account in Baku

Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying was a record-breaking session for the fact that it featured six red flag stoppages. That was the most ever witnessed.

With just minutes to go until the polesitter was crowned, Sainz was sat in that provisional P1 spot. He encouraged Williams to increase the intensity of their rain dance, with drops falling out on track.

Ultimately, just one driver managed to get the better of Sainz, his former Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen, who made it back-to-back poles.

Nonetheless, second on the grid was an incredible achievement for Sainz and Williams. Speaking straight after qualifying, he revealed his target for the race.

“Plan for tomorrow, try and stick it in the podium,” he confirmed.

“I think I’m going to give it my best to give Williams that first podium [sic]. If it’s possible, great. And if it’s not, we will see.”

Stick it on the podium is exactly what Sainz did, crossing the line third. In what has been a challenging first season in Williams blue, the result represented a huge breakthrough and milestone reached for Sainz.

Despite those post-qualifying comments, his father Sainz Snr suspects his son did not actually believe he could pull off such a result.

“This time it was a podium with Williams, which is an excellent result, especially because it wasn’t thanks to yellow flags or the Safety Car or rain or getting the tyres right,” Sainz Snr is quoted by Marca.

“A podium finish with Williams is a very special achievement. I think it must be very special for him because I don’t think he thought he would be able to achieve such a result, and in the end it happened.”

More on Carlos Sainz from PlanetF1.com

👉 Azerbaijan GP driver ratings: Mighty Max Verstappen and Super Sainz master Baku streets

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

With seven rounds to go in the 2025 campaign, Sainz is being urged to keep focused by his father, who hopes that with the new chassis and engine regulations coming for 2026, such results will be more readily available.

“Now he has to turn the page, keep working hard and think about the next one,” Sainz Snr continued.

“Trying to have a good end to the season, continuing to learn, continuing to motivate and teaming up with Williams, and hoping that next year they will have a good car with all the rule changes that are coming.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton not on Sainz’s mind after landmark Williams podium