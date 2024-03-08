Carlos Sainz posts statement following ‘smooth operation’ on appendicitis

Carlos Sainz has confirmed, in his own style, he had a “smooth operation” to treat appendicitis on Friday, thanking those who helped him in his hour of need.

Sainz has been sidelined for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend as a result of appendicitis, having been taken to hospital with it on Friday, and Ferrari reserve Oliver Bearman has stepped into the breach to make his full F1 debut as a result.

Carlos Sainz ‘feeling much better’ after appendicitis operation

British teenager Bearman had qualified on pole for the feature race in Formula 2 in Jeddah this weekend, but received only a few hours’ notice that he would be stepping in for Sainz as a Ferrari driver.

He impressed in qualifying too, making it through to Q2 and only missing out on Q3 by 0.036s with only an hour of free practice under his belt in a car he had not driven yet.

The 18-year-old wished Sainz a speedy recovery, as did team-mate Charles Leclerc, and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur confirmed his surgery was a success on his appendix issue that has ruled him out of the race weekend in Jeddah.

Having had time to recover, Sainz took to social media to thank those who acted quickly to help him, while congratulating Bearman on his successful qualifying debut as a Ferrari driver.

“Underwent a smooth operation today and I’m feeling much better!” Sainz wrote.

“Thank you for all your kind messages and to everyone that has looked after me these days here in Saudi, specially at the King Fahad Armed Forces Hospital. THANK YOU 🙏🏻

“Great Quali from @OllieBearman on his hasty debut (not easy at all) and from Lord Perceval (a.k.a. @Charles_Leclerc)

“Good luck for tomorrow @ScuderiaFerrari!”

Leclerc will start the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from second on the grid on Saturday, lining up behind Max Verstappen after the Red Bull driver dominated the final part of qualifying on Friday.

