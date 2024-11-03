Carlos Sainz receives dangerous driving summons after Brazilian GP

Carlos Sainz was summoned by the stewards for reported dangerous driving after retiring from the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Sainz allegedly breached Article 33.4 of the FIA’s Sporting Regulations, which state: “At no time may a car be driven unnecessarily slowly, erratically or in a manner which could be deemed potentially dangerous to other drivers or any other person.”

Carlos Sainz summoned for alleged dangerous driving in Brazilian Grand Prix

The FIA summons did not state the specific incident for which Sainz has been summoned, with the Ferrari driver having looked to rise through the pack from a pit lane start on Sunday.

He crashed on lap 40 in the middle sector to bring out the Safety Car, but as marshals approached his Ferrari with a recovery vehicle, he attempted to drive away before his car came to a final stop for the afternoon at a dramatic wet race.

The Ferrari driver has been called to the stewards at 16:15 local time (19:15 GMT) along with a team representative to discuss his case.

This summons for Sainz adds to what was a busy afternoon for the FIA stewards, with Nico Hulkenberg having been black-flagged for receiving assistance from the marshals following a spin.

This disqualification was the first black flag shown in a race since the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix, when Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella were black-flagged for leaving the pit lane under a red light.

Multiple investigations were still ongoing after the chequered flag at Interlagos on Sunday, with Mercedes under investigation for allegedly changing the tyre pressures on George Russell and Lewis Hamilton’s cars ahead of the second race start in a way that contravened the rules, and four drivers – Lando Norris, Yuki Tsunoda, Liam Lawson and Russell – were under investigation for leaving the grid under yellow lights after the initial start was aborted, after Lance Stroll was left beached in the gravel on the first formation lap.

