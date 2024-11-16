Despite leaving Ferrari for Williams, Carlos Sainz could yet win a World title before Charles Leclerc as he has one stand-out quality – he can win in a car that’s “not perfect”.

After four years with Ferrari, Sainz will head to Williams next season having been dropped by the Scuderia in favour of signing Lewis Hamilton.

Carlos Sainz, F1’s next new World Champion?

But that doesn’t mean the end of Sainz’s title aspirations.

Although the Spaniard is swapping a race-winning team for a backmarker outfit, Formula 1 is in for a major change in 2026 when the engine and aerodynamic regulations are overhauled.

The new power units will have a 50/50 split between internal combustion and electric power and will run on sustainable fuels.

As for the cars, they will be smaller, lighter, and more agile as they shed 30 kilograms compared to today’s cars, while DRS will make way for a Manual Override Mode that will give the drivers an electrical boost to facilitate overtaking.

It could throw the sport’s pecking order into disarray.

And that could play into Sainz’s hands as amidst the uncertainty, he’s a driver that can excel in a car that’s not perfect.

“Sainz’s strength,” former F1 driver Marc Surer told the Formel1.de YouTube channel, “he can live with it if the car is not perfect, he can adapt to it, he can deal with it.

“If the car is good, then Leclerc is incredibly fast. But only then. When the car does what he wants. Then he is often two or three-tenths faster than Sainz – and Sainz doesn’t know why.

“But the car has to do exactly what Leclerc wants, namely turn in well. He is also one of those people who needs a car with a sticky front axle.

“If the car is not quite perfect, Sainz is faster.”

But while Ferrari went with the driver who is “ultimately the slower of the two” to make way for Hamilton, Sainz could yet be the first to win a World title.

Adamant Sainz “will become World Champion at some point”, the 73-year-old added, “because he can live with compromises and is still extremely fast.

“And over the course of the year, these are the drivers you have to watch out for.”

He added: “I would say Sainz is underestimated because he has the ability to still perform even when the car is not perfect.”

The former Swiss racing driver also weighed in on Hamilton’s move to Ferrari, saying even though the Briton has won seven World titles, he took needs a good car to succeed.

That, he reckons, has led to Hamilton’s struggles which have opened the door for George Russell to beat him in the Mercedes team-mate head-to-head stats.

Not only is Russell two points ahead of the 39-year-old in the Drivers’ Championship, he’s also wrapped up the qualifying battle as he’s 16-5 ahead.

“Hamilton is one of those drivers too,” Surer added. “If the car is right, he can beat Russell. But only then. The bottom line is that Russell is actually always the faster of the two.”

