Carlos Sainz believes tensions with his first F1 team-mate Max Verstappen were heightened intentionally by Toro Rosso.

As Red Bull Junior Team graduates, Carlos Sainz and Max Verstappen both appeared as rookies on the 2015 grid with Toro Rosso, though it was a rocky road for the relationship of the two youngsters in their season-and-a-bit as team-mates, with their respected fathers – Carlos Sainz Sr and Jos Verstappen – widely cited as contributors to the tension.

Toro Rosso generated Carlos Sainz v Max Verstappen rivalry

In a system which Red Bull is now returning to – Liam Lawson having graduated to Red Bull for F1 2025 as Isack Hadjar joins Racing Bulls [formerly Toro Rosso] – Verstappen and Sainz were battling to capture the attention of the senior team should they have looked to promote one of their prospects.

Ultimately, Verstappen got the nod, the Dutchman winning on debut at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, that year also Sainz’s last full season at Toro Rosso as he went on loan at Renault late in 2017. Joining McLaren in 2018, Sainz officially ended his Red Bull association, with the Spaniard most recently racing for Ferrari.

And as Sainz looked back at his relationships with Verstappen, Lando Norris at McLaren and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, he claimed that Toro Rosso did all they could to make himself and Verstappen rivals going head-to-head for a Red Bull drive.

“With Max, there was a rivalry, but in that team (Toro Rosso) they wanted at all costs to create dualism as a selection to go to Red Bull,” Sainz told Corriere della Sera.

“We were 17 and 20 years old, we were immature.

“With Lando there was rivalry, but less tension. In Ferrari it was different.”

On that final point, Sainz was asked to explain why his time at Ferrari alongside Leclerc differed to his previous F1 experiences.

“With Charles we were fighting for victories, not eighth places,” he explained. “And against someone as competitive as him everything becomes bigger and more difficult.

“That’s why I’m proud of how we’ve performed over four years: once he was ahead of me, another time I was. Four years without incidents and messes, but always very close on the track. I hope that one day this will be remembered and appreciated.”

How the F1 2025 grid is looking

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2025 grid?

Sainz won four grands prix in his time at Ferrari, but with the Scuderia bringing in Lewis Hamilton from F1 2025, Sainz now embarks on a new F1 career chapter with Williams.

And Leclerc – who believes his own game was elevated by Sainz’s Ferrari presence – expects a bright future for Sainz and Williams as the team with nine Constructors’ and seven Drivers’ titles on its resumé plot a return to the F1 summit.

Speaking alongside Sainz and Norris at the F1 2024 season finale in Abu Dhabi, Leclerc told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “I think Lando and myself are probably the two best persons to speak about it, because we’ve been sharing the same team with Carlos for many years.

“I can tell you, Carlos is so incredibly talented. He’s helped me to improve in so many areas, his work ethic, his talent, and just everything he brings.

“The discipline he has, he’s been just such an incredible team-mate. And I think if today, I will repeat myself, but if today we have done such a step forward in a year and in these four years, it’s a big thanks to Carlos. He’s just been extremely quick.

“In Formula 1, some things you don’t really have explanations for. There’s also luck that is involved to be at the right place at the right time and Carlos definitely deserves to be in a top team.

“But I’m sure that it’s just a matter of time before he comes back and joins us to fight for wins. He will give so much to Williams, the way he’s so sensitive to every small change and every small feeling there is in the car. I’m pretty sure that already tomorrow [in testing] they will have a lot of valuable feedback that will help them for next year.

“I’ll definitely miss the fights. We’ve had our moments on track, but that’s only because we were fighting so close together and because he’s been pushing me all the way. And it’s been an absolute pleasure. And of course, in some moments, in the actual moment, in the present moment, there’s frustration.

“But I’m sure that, and actually already now, I’m looking back at those moments, with a lot of positive memories. And I wouldn’t be the driver I am today without him as my teammate in the last four years.

“So yeah, it’s been a really big pleasure and four years that I will be looking back in the most positive way. And I wish him the best. But as I said, I have no doubts that he will be back at the top of the grid, whether it’s with Williams by his input or with someone else. But he deserves that. I think everybody knows that. And it’s just a matter of time before he comes back.”

Read next: Hamilton and Leclerc ‘showdown’ predicted with Ferrari No.1 driver identified