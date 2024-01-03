Carlos Sainz posts message as Max Verstappen poaches key team member

Carlos Sainz has posted a farewell message to long-time trainer Rupert Manwaring, who has been heavily linked to be working with Max Verstappen for the coming season.

Sainz had spent the vast majority of his Formula 1 career with Manwaring in his corner, going all the way back to his early days with Toro Rosso.

But it was confirmed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in November that after Max Verstappen’s previous trainer, Bradley Scanes, was leaving Formula 1, Manwaring was touted as his likely replacement.

Carlos Sainz bids farewell to long-time trainer with Max Verstappen move strongly linked

After Scanes’ departure from Verstappen’s camp was confirmed towards the end of the 2023 season, a report emerged in Abu Dhabi that Sainz’s trainer Manwaring would move across to work with the three-time World Champion – with the role of performance coach crucial to the success of a Formula 1 driver.

Sainz and Manwaring have now posted publicly about their professional split, but both spoke extremely fondly of their time together on the grid.

“8 years can’t be summed up in one video but here is a little taste of what it has meant!” Sainz wrote with an accompanying video clip posted to Instagram.

“2023 has been [Manwaring’s] last season as part of Team 55 and I wouldn’t know how to thank you for all your work, dedication and support during these years.

“Not only have we trained, we have fought together for the same goals and we have had lots of fun along the way!

“I wish you all the best Ruperto!”

Manwaring posted his own heartfelt farewell message to Sainz and his team, referencing Sainz being his ‘wingman’ off-track as he met his partner, thanking other members of ‘Team 55’ along the way.

But speaking about the Ferrari driver specifically, he described it as a “privilege” to watch him develop into a race winner in Formula 1.

“To Carlos, your beautiful family & Team 55,” Manwaring wrote on his own Instagram account.

“Thank you for an amazing 8 years together filled with much fun, excitement and friendship. I couldn’t tell you this whilst we were working together but I can tell you now that I learned as much from you as you did from me (if only you would bloody listen!).

“It’s been one hell of a journey and we have both grown along the way.

“It was under your wingmanship that I met the incredible @alexlegouix, mother to our beautiful Harlow Reyes…and became a better coach.

“It was also a privilege for me to watch you go from raw talent to a Ferrari driver, race winner, beast in the gym and one of the smoothest and ruthless operators out there.

“Adios amigo!”

