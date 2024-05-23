Carlos Sainz issues key update on future with Mercedes F1 2025 hopes fading

Carlos Sainz has insisted he is going to give himself as much time as he needs to make a decision on his future despite fading hopes of a Mercedes move for the F1 2025 season.

Sainz remains without a seat for F1 2025 after seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton earlier this year that he is to join Ferrari on a multi-year contract from next season.

Mercedes door closing on Carlos Sainz for F1 2025?

Additional reporting by Sam Cooper and Thomas Maher

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to Mercedes in what would be a direct seat swap with Hamilton, as well as Red Bull and Audi, who will take control of the existing Sauber team in F1 2026 and are believed to have offered Sainz a three-year contract.

PlanetF1.com revealed on Wednesday night that Sainz is out of the running to join Mercedes – at least for the time being – with negotiations between the two parties stalling.

It is understood that while Sainz was keen to strike a quick agreement with Mercedes, the team have instead opted to keep tabs on Max Verstappen’s situation at Red Bull in the hope of signing the reigning three-time World Champion as Hamilton’s successor.

Key info: F1 2025 driver market

👉 The 10 drivers out of contract at the end of the F1 2024 season

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

Despite holding a contract until 2028 – and starting the F1 2024 season with five victories in seven races to take control of the title race – Verstappen’s Red Bull future has been plunged into doubt amid the off-track saga engulfing the team, with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff making no secret of his desire to sign the 26-year-old.

Asked to confirm ahead of this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix if the option to join Mercedes is now off the table, Sainz told media including PlanetF1.com: “I cannot confirm. I’m sorry.”

Sainz, who will turn 30 in September, insisted that he has not set any deadlines for a decision on his future, stressing the need to make the right move at such a critical stage of his career.

He said: “I think everyone depends on everyone [in the driver market]. Formula 1 is a circle.

“I haven’t made my mind up yet and I don’t know I’m going to be racing next year. I also haven’t set any deadlines.

“I can establish that such it’s an important decision at this stage of my career that when I have options on the table I want to take the right one and think about it carefully because I’m about to turn 30 this year and I want to make the next project work and see how it goes.

“I’m going to give myself as much time as I need.”

Asked if he is worried that opportunities could slip away if he waits too long to make a decision, Sainz responded: “Behind the scenes, I know more.

“You have the rumours and everything, but don’t worry. I’m not going to let anything slip.

“I’m going to just put all my chips on the table and pick the right decision.

“I can just tell you that once I’ve made my mind up, it will happen very quickly.

“It’s about putting everything together that I feel like I need in my next [adventure].”

Read next: Early Monaco GP predictions: The favourite, two teams in the mix and a potential dark horse