Ferrari boss highlights ‘very clever’ Carlos Sainz move on way to Mexico GP victory

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur explained that Carlos Sainz allowing Max Verstappen past on the first lap was a “very clever move” in Mexico City, believing his self-confidence helped take him back to victory on Sunday.

Sainz lost the lead from pole position after taking to the grass following the first braking zone, allowing Verstappen by on the entry to Turn 3, but he soon overtook his former Toro Rosso team-mate after the Safety Car restart to regain the lead – which he would not relinquish before the chequered flag on Sunday.

Where Lando Norris had been penalised for not giving Verstappen a position back the previous weekend in Austin after overtaking off track, Sainz was quick to ensure he moved aside for the Red Bull driver after bailing out of the opening sequence of corners on Sunday.

In slotting back into second place for the subsequent Safety Car period, Sainz held onto Verstappen’s tail after the restart and made a move for the lead shortly afterwards, darting past at Turn 1 as he took advantage of the long DRS zone at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The 30-year-old would eventually win comfortably from Norris and Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc, who were involved in their own late-race battle in Mexico City.

But that move to let Verstappen past, avoiding a time penalty in doing so, was pointed out by Vasseur as a “very clever” one by the Ferrari driver, and the confidence Sainz had was such that he had backed himself for victory regardless of falling behind the World Championship leader on track.

“I think what was very clever from Carlos and it was already the same last week, I think with [George] Russell, is that when you are in the fight and you are overtaking someone and you are mature, you give back the position and two times you are able to come back the lap after and do the move again,” Vasseur explained to media including PlanetF1.com after the race.

“And I think it was a very clever move because you can fight three or four corners in a row, using this experience, and again, whether you get the penalty or not, you are really on the edge.

“I think he was very self-confident, I think that gave up the position because I think he was also convinced he would be able to do what he’s done.”

