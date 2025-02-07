Carlos Sainz is confident there will be “no bulls**t” or “politics” as the self-confessed “racing freak” looks to build a strong partnership with his new team-mate Alex Albon in F1 2025.

After four years and four wins with Ferrari, Sainz is officially a Williams Formula 1 driver.

Carlos Sainz: I always just give my maximum to every team

Although much has been said about the Spaniard’s new challenge, which is in many ways very different to his time with Ferrari, at the end of it all every Formula 1 driver wants to win.

For Sainz and Williams it may take a bit of time but the Spaniard showed during his years with McLaren and again with Ferrari that he has the ability to help a team take the necessary steps to reach that target.

He joined McLaren from Renault in 2019 and pushed forward development that saw the team clinch their first podium since 2014. He went on to join Ferrari in 2021 on the back of a winless campaign for the Scuderia and a year later they were back on the top step of the podium.

Carlos Sainz and Williams: A marriage made in heaven?

It had Williams team principal James Vowles asking the Spaniard about his reputation as a team builder.

“So you’re widely regarded up and down the pit lane…. First of all that there’s very few drivers that have the experience across multiple World Championship teams. That includes you at McLaren, at Ferrari, and after a period of time, here as well,” he said in a video posted on Williams’ official YouTube channel.

“And one of the reputations you have is you’re an individual, that you’re part of a team that has grown to be stronger after you’ve been there, you’ve also been alongside Lando [Norris at] McLaren and Charles [Leclerc] at Ferrari.

“So what qualities do you think you have that make the make you stand out, that give you this reputation of someone that is here to build a team, to grow and that you’re part of a team dynamic against drivers that are fierce?”

“I don’t know,” replied Sainz. “I normally don’t like talking about myself or talking positively too much about myself, because I always find you can come out long, a bit arrogant sometimes or, let’s say, too much confidence.

“I can just tell you that I always just give my maximum to every team. It doesn’t matter if it’s here at base or at the track.

“I always try and spend as much time as possible working together, trying to do it with a positive spirit which in the end try to bring happiness to the team, not only performance, but trying to bring a good atmosphere and try to transmit to everyone the passion that I have for this sport, which is enormous.

“I love racing. I love traveling to these races. I love spending time with my engineers, spending time looking at set-ups, looking at onboards, looking at everything.

“I am a bit of a racing freak, if you want to call it like that, and I like transmitting that to the people around me.

“And I think in combination with Alex, I see him as a very easy going person similar to me, no bulls**t, no politics, whatever. And I think he’s a really good human being.

“I think in combination with the two of us, we can do a very strong partnership and help him to push this team forward with the right spirit. So honestly, looking forward to it.”

