Carlos Sainz Williams arrival plans come to light with early debut scheduled – report

Outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz is poised to make his Williams debut 24 hours after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

Sainz learned last winter that he is to be released by Ferrari at the end of the F1 2024 season after the Scuderia announced the signing of Lewis Hamilton on a multi-year contract from Mercedes.

Carlos Sainz to make early Williams debut in F1 2024 filming day

The Spaniard’s future had become the main talking point of silly season, with Sainz linked with the Audi F1, Mercedes, Red Bull and Alpine at various points before it was confirmed that he will join Williams from F1 2025.

Williams announced earlier this month that Sainz will represent the team in next month’s post-season test in Abu Dhabi, which is scheduled to begin on December 10, two days after the F1 2024 season finale, after Ferrari agreed to an early release.

However, it has emerged that Sainz will make his Williams debut earlier than expected with a filming day planned for Monday December 9.

Carlos Sainz joins Williams: A marriage made in heaven?

A report by Motorsport.com has claimed that Williams have booked the Yas Marina circuit for a filming day, allowing Sainz to get a brief taste of the FW46 car 24 hours in advance of the start of the test.

F1 teams are permitted to hold two filming days per season to record promotional material, with most electing to use up one filming day following the launch of their new car ahead of pre-season testing.

Under F1’s rules, Sainz will be allowed to cover 200 kilometres – which equates to around 35 laps of the Abu Dhabi track – during the filming day.

The filming day will primarily take place to ensure that Sainz is comfortable in the cockpit of the Williams before the test officially commences the following day.

It is said that under the terms of his early release from his Ferrari contract, which officially does not expire until December 31, Sainz will drive wearing a plain race suit featuring no sponsor logos.

The news of Sainz’s early Williams debut comes after the team announced on Wednesday that academy star Luke Browning, who finished third in this year’s F1 standings, will share driving duties with Sainz in the post-season test.

Browning will also participate in first practice at the Abu Dhabi GP as Williams fulfil the requirement to field a rookie driver in two FP1 sessions across the season.

