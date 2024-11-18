Red Bull has been urged by ex-F1 racer Martin Donnelly to seal a deal for Carlos Sainz, who he claims has an exit clause in his Williams deal.

Despite signing a multi-year Red Bull contract extension earlier in the year, Perez’s future at Red Bull has been a long-running talking point of the F1 2024 campaign. He remained in the RB20 after the summer break following intense exit speculation, with the talk not calming down as the season approaches its conclusion.

Carlos Sainz a threat to Sergio Perez at Red Bull?

Perez has not made the podium since April’s Chinese Grand Prix and finds himself P8 in the Drivers’ Championship standings, while Red Bull has slipped to third in the Constructors’ Championship.

And Red Bull has been advised to make a driver change.

“Sainz has the experience,” Donnelly, a 13-time starter in F1, urged when speaking with RN365.

“He is currently winning races in a car that perhaps is good in qualifying, but in other races, they disappeared.”

However, Sainz already has his long-term future sorted, having agreed a multi-year deal with Williams after his Ferrari exit was enforced by the signing of Lewis Hamilton, who joins for F1 2025.

Nonetheless, Donnelly claims that does not bar Red Bull from bringing the Spaniard – who began his F1 career at Toro Rosso – back into the fold.

“He has a clause in his contract that if any of the big teams like Red Bull, like Mercedes, came calling for him, he could come out of that and jump into the seat,” Donnelly claimed.

Donnelly believes Sainz would give Red Bull what their rivals McLaren and Ferrari – Sainz’s current team – have now in a driver pairing where both are contributing effectively to the Constructors’ title push.

“If I’m looking for my driver and I want my car in the right area of being developed going forward, [I’m taking Sainz],” Donnelly continued.

“And more importantly for Red Bull, getting consistent Constructors’ points, because that’s where they’re being let down by Sergio.

“You have got two good drivers at McLaren who are consistently getting points, and also at Ferrari. That’s why Red Bull is third in the Constructors’ points.

“The teams race for the Constructors’ Championship because that’s where they get the big money. They are not necessarily racing for the Drivers’ Championship because they don’t get any money for that.”

How the F1 2025 grid is looking

While Sainz is under Ferrari contract until the end of 2024, Williams has announced an early start to their alliance with the Spaniard, who has been cleared by Ferrari to represent Williams in the Abu Dhabi F1 2024 post-season test.

This will see Sainz get behind the wheel of Williams’ current FW46 challenger at the Yas Marina Circuit.

“This early opportunity allows both Carlos and Williams to begin building their relationship together ahead of next term,” said Williams via their official website.

“The test session at Yas Marina Circuit will provide a valuable chance for the Spaniard to start integrating into his new team environment, when he drives the FW46 for the first time.”

